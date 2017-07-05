Paper Talk: Spurs eye £40m defensive pair; Chelsea duo set to go

Andreas Christensen is a wanted man as Chelsea prepare to welcome a £36million signing, while Tottenham are being linked with two defenders, valued at a combined £40million, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

ONE IN, OUT FOR CHELSEA

Inter Milan have made an approach for highly-rated Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen, according to reports in The Sun.

The centre-half, 21, has just returned from a two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach and was expected to be handed the chance to prove himself to Antonio Conte.

However, the promise of regular first-team football at Inter could persuade the Dane to leave, given the struggles of Nathan Ake – who earlier this week joined Bournemouth – to break into the Italian’s side.

However, with Kurt Zouma expected to make a loan return to France, Conte could look to keep Christensen, despite the likely arrival of another defender this week.

Roma defender Antonio Rudiger has arrived in London to complete his £36million move to Chelsea, according to widespread reports.

The German defender will undergo a medical and could be presented as a Chelsea signing before the weekend.

TOTTENHAM PLOTTING DEFENSIVE ADDITIONS

Tottenham are looking to revamp their defensive options this summer with Kevin Wimmer set to leave the club, while Swansea’s Alfie Mawson and Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson are emerging as top targets.

That’s according to both the Daily Star and the Daily Mirror, who claim Tottenham are seeking up to £20million for Austrian defender Wimmer, who has struggled to nail down a regular place since his arrival from Cologne two years ago.

Southampton are among the clubs interested.

The papers claim Mauricio Pochettino wants to add quality and quantity to his ranks in a bid to allow Tottenham the option of playing with either a back four or three at the back – and £15million-rated Mawson, and £25million-rated Gibson are both in his sights.

Gibson, 24, has attracted interest from Leicester, West Brom and Stoke already, with Middlesbrough desperate to keep him despite going down.

But Tottenham may be able to tempt them to sell and Pochettino is keeping close tabs on the situation.

They’re also keeping a close watch on England U21 defender Mawson, who got better and better for Swansea under Paul Clement.

AND THE REST

Wayne Rooney will make a stunning return to Everton by the end of this week

The Toffees are also poised to continue their mega summer spending spree with the £20m capture of Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud (The Sun)

Tottenham are monitoring Ross Barkley’s future at Everton, and would be prepared to launch a bid to bring him to the club but are being put off by his £50m price tag (The Sun)

Huddersfield are chasing Danish defender Mathias Jorgensen in a £3.5m deal (The Sun)

Leicester have reached an agreement to sign Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra

Chelsea are considering a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 24 (Daily Star)

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce hopes the signing of John Terry will help the club impress more transfer targets – as they try to sign Stoke midfielder Glenn Whelan, 33, and Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, 24 (Daily Star)

Manchester City have rejected Newcastle’s interest in a loan move for goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30 (Daily Mail)

Burnley have had an £8m bid for striker Britt Assombalonga, 24, rejected by Championship side Nottingham Forest (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are looking at signing Dutch defenders Joel Veltman, 25, and Kenny Tete, 21, from Ajax for a combined fee of around £10m (The Guardian)

Arsenal have sealed a £52m deal for Alexandre Lacazette and have now set their sights on £80m Thomas Lemar – but the Gunners have given up on Kylian Mbappe (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has ruled out Hector Bellerin returning to Barcelona after talks with Arsenal defender (Daily Mirror)

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has launched a £20m bid for Watford striker Troy Deeney (Daily Mirror)

Atletico Madrid are trying to get Diego Costa on the cheap after offering £22m plus add-ons for the Chelsea striker (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have finally offloaded Enner Valencia to Mexican outfit Tigres (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will make a renewed, final push for Alvaro Morata this week as Jose Mourinho’s frustration at a lack of signings begins to bubble over (The Independent)

Jose Mourinho facing Manchester United nightmare as he searches for five new signings before the beginning of the season (Daily Record)

Manchester City’s pursuit of Kyle Walker is set to drag on for another week (The Independent)

Barcelona are preparing to rival Real Madrid for Dani Ceballos after club chiefs contacted Real Betis about the midfielder (Daily Mail)

Ajax’s director of football Marc Overmars insists the Dutch club are determined to hold onto Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes, following the departure of Davy Klaassen to Everton

Santi Cazorla may well have played his last game for Arsenal as he continues to struggle with an Achilles problem (Daily Express)

Liverpool are looking to derail Inter Milan’s move for Nice defender Dalbert (Daily Express)

Graham Dorrans has agreed to sign for Rangers and will finalise his move on Thursday when he signs a three-year deal (Daily Record)