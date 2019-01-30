Monaco star Youri Tielemans is poised to make a surprise move to the Premier League on Wednesday, while the wages Marouane Fellaini will earn in China are guaranteed to raise eyebrows, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LEICESTER BEAT SPURS, MAN UTD TO TIELEMANS

Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans is set to sign for Leicester, according to reports.

Both the Daily Telegraph and The Times claim the Belgian midfielder, 21, is expected to join the Foxes subject to a medical after Leicester and Monaco struck a surprise midfielder loan.

As part of the deal to bring Tielemans to Leicester, Portugal midfielder Adrien Silva will move to the Principality club in a similar arrangement.

Tielemans is due in the east Midlands on Wednesday to finalise the move and, if all goes to plan, will become manager Claude Puel’s first capture of the January window.

The news completes a surprise about-turn over Tielemans future, with reports on Tuesday suggesting both Tottenham and Manchester United were the frontrunners for his signature, while the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan had also been linked with a potential move. It was also suggested Arsenal were poised to make a late play for his signature.

However, the papers both understands the loan deal will not give Leicester an option to make the move a permanent £20million switch, with the player perhaps looking to use his stint with the Foxes as an opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

AND THE REST

Marouane Fellaini is close to a £10.4m transfer to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng Taishan in a three-year deal worth around £235,000 a week after tax (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are set to seal a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez with a £20m option to buy in summer (Daily Mail)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is considering attacking signings such as Birmingham City’s Che Adams and Tottenham’s Vincent Janssen (Daily Mail)

Sunderland have suspended a member of their academy staff after he was arrested on suspicion of meeting a player aged under 16 following sexual grooming (Daily Mail)

EXCLUSIVE: Bristol City are to launch surprise move for Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga

Inter Milan say they are yet to receive any suitable offers from Arsenal-linked winger Ivan Perisic (Daily Express)

West Ham have seen Celta Vigo perform a major U-turn over striker Maxi Gomez (The Sun)

Southampton are in talks over deal for Olympiacos full-back Omar Elabdellaoui (The Sun)

Blackburn have joined Stoke in the race for unwanted Southampton striker Charlie Austin (The Sun)

Everton have rejected interest from AC Milan in striker Ademola Lookman but the Italian club could return with a formal offer for the 21-year-old (Daily Mirror)

Roy Hodgson insists defender Scott Dann won’t be joining Fulham and he is only looking to add to his Crystal Palace squad before Thursday night’s transfer deadline (Daily Mirror)

Stoke and Nottingham Forest have discussed a swap deal between James McClean and Ben Osborn (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea want a £6m loan fee for Andreas Christensen to leave this week, with Borussia Dortmund and Juventus keen (Daily Star)

PSG are highly unlikely to let Christopher Nkunku leave for Arsenal, unless they secure the arrival of another midfielder (Daily Star)

The Football Association has launched an investigation into claims Sol Campbell was subjected to homophobic abuse during Macclesfield’s visit to Cheltenham on Saturday (The Guardian)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says 18-year-old winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who handed in a transfer request, should “respect” the club’s academy and continue his development at the club (The Guardian)

Jack Clarke’s agent – former Leeds star Ian Harte – has dismissed claims the teenage Whites product is poised to join Tottenham in a £12million deal