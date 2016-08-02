Paper Talk: Sissoko’s La Liga link; Arsenal bid for Torino star

Arsenal have seen a £13.5m bid for Torino defender Bruno Peres rejected, while Moussa Sissoko has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL BID FOR TORINO DEFENDER PERES

Arsenal have made a £13.5m offer for Torino’s Bruno Peres, according to reports.

However Toro News claim the Italian club are demanding around £17m for the 26-year-old.

Arsene Wenger is in desperate need of defensive cover after Per Mertesacker was ruled out for up to five months with a knee injury.

Peres, who operates primarily as a right-back but can also play at centre-half, made 31 top flight appearances for Torino last term, scoring three goals and assisting seven in the process.

The likes of Manchester City and Barcelona have also shown interest in the Brazilian, who has a further four years left to run on his current deal.Arsenal scouts watched the player in action during Torino’s pre-season friendly draw with Benfica on Wednesday.And they were obviously impressed with what they saw as the Gunners have now reportedly made their interest concrete with an official bid. Wenger has so far signed Rob Holding, Granit Xhaka and Takuma Asano this summer.

REAL MADRID EMERGE AS SISSOKO FRONTRUNNERS

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Moussa Sissoko, with sources in the North-East claiming the European champions are now the favourites to land the wantaway French midfielder.

The France star made a low-key return to training with the Magpies on Monday and has been given all the usual medical checks as Rafael Benitez shapes his squad for Friday night’s EFL opener at Fulham.

However, the Newcastle Chronicle claims the player won’t be involved and is ‘highly unlikely’ to play for the club again, with Real Madrid now leading the chase for his signature.

Sissoko has already been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, PSG and Borussia Dortmund this summer after expressing his wish to leave St James’ Park, though Newcastle’s £35m valuation looks to be scared off a few suitors.

Although the player previously claimed he wanted to stay in England, the Chronicle believe Sissoko now has his heart set on a move to La Liga after Real reportedly made contact with his representatives.

The Spanish side have yet to make a formal bid to Newcastle, but it’s reported a move could be forthcoming with the Magpies closing in on his replacement by triggering the £4.5m release clause for Hull midfielder Mo Diame, 29.

AND THE REST

Romelu Lukaku has told his Everton team-mates he wants to leave this summer. Chelsea are confident they can strike a deal for him at around £60m (Daily Mail)

Bastian Schweinsteiger has cleared out his first-team locker at Manchester United and moved to the reserve dressing room (Daily Mail / Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United and Everton will field full-strength teams for Wayne Rooney’s testimonial at Old Trafford this week (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have been told they must pay £17m to sign Rafa Silva from Porto (Daily Star)

Leroy Sane’s transfer to Manchester City from Schalke could end up costing the Premier League club as much as £42m (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United have met the release clause in the contract of Aston Villa defender Ciaran Clark. The 26-year-old had been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion (Daily Mail)

Galatasaray have stepped up their interest in Lucas Leiva as Jurgen Klopp fights to keep hold of the Liverpool midfielder (Daily Mail)

Leeds United have agreed an initial six-month loan with Qatari club Al-Arabi for Spanish winger Pablo Hernandez (Daily Mail)

Leicester City have given unlimited transfer funds to manager Claudio Ranieri as he looks to strengthen his squad for their Premier League title defence (The Sun)

Norwich City have rejected a £3m bid for Martin Olsson as West Ham seek cover for injured Aaron Cresswell (Daily Mail)

Hull City midfielder Mohamed Diame is in talks with Newcastle after they meet his £4.5m release clause (Daily Mail)

Arsenal’s chase for £40m Alexandre Lacazette has received a huge boost after Lyon admitted for the first time that the striker could be sold (Daily Mirror)

Hull City are hoping to make Wales head coach Chris Coleman their new manager this week (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard is likely to be played in a central role, behind the Blues’ main striker, by new manager Antono Conte (Daily Mail)

Gianfranco Zola could be named Hull City manager this week (The Sun)

Everton are set to complete the £10m signing of Ashley Williams from Swansea in the next 48 hours (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are considering a move for £7m Germany star Mario Gomez to solve their problems up front (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal will hold more talks on Tuesday with a representative of Mauro Icardi – with the Gunners also set to up their bid for Alexandre Lacazette to £34m (The Sun)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has launched a £9m bid for defender Jose Fonte but may face stiff competition from Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United (The Sun)

Arsenal have rejected West Ham’s loan bid for Kieran Gibbs (The Sun)

Sunderland are ready to bid for Anderlecht giant Kara Mbodj, with new boss David Moyes already having an inquiry about the £8m-rated Senegal defender (The Sun)

Ofir Marciano has arrived in Edinburgh to complete his loan move to Hibs (Daily Record)

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has signed a new four-year deal with the club on their pre-season tour of the United States (Daily Star)

Swansea will step up their interest in Nacer Chadli and Leo Ulloa after Fernando Llorente turned down a move to the Liberty Stadium (Daily Star)

Reading’s new boss Jaap Stam has discussed former team-mates and their potential managerial skills by saying: “The player who talks in the dressing room may not always become a good manager” (The Guardian)

Fulham have told Norwich that Scotland striker Ross McCormack, 29, will not leave for less than his £15m buyout clause (GetWest London)

Everton’s 18-year-old midfielder Tom Davies, who made his debut in April, is set to agree a new long-term deal with the Toffees (Liverpool Echo)

Brighton boss Chris Hughton insists French winger Anthony Knockaert, 24, has not been distracted by transfer interest from Newcastle (Argus)