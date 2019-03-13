Manchester United are closing on a £100m deal for one of Europe’s most exciting stars, while Brendan Rodgers is expected to secure the £20m signing of one of his former Celtic stars, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

SOLSKJAER CLOSING ON JADON SANCHO SWOOP

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to hold off splashing out £80m on a centre-back this summer in order to secure the £100m transfer of Jadon Sancho.

That’s according to The Sun, who claims the teenage England winger has now been made Manchester United’s No 1 target this summer following encouragement a deal could be struck.

United were thought to be readying a world-record swoop for a defender with Kalidou Koulibaly top of their wishlist, but with Napoli refusing to sell, together with the Red Devils’ new defensive resolve, Solskjaer is willing to completely change his transfer plans.

Which is why the paper claims Solskjaer will trust the defenders he has at his disposal to continue next season for United and will instead apportion the vast majority of his summer budget on a swoop for Sancho.

United are known admirers of the former Man City youngster, and while their neighbours have first refusal on re-signing the star, they are unlikely to make a move, leaving Solskjaer with a free run at the player.

Borussia Dortmund have insisted they have no desire to cash in on Sancho, but United know the Bundesliga side have a history of caving in to big offers and there is a growing feeling that an offer of £100m would be simply too good for BVB to reject.

Solskjaer’s change in stance could also mean a Manchester United lifeline for Eric Bailly, who was expected to be moved on this summer.

AND THE REST

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could further enrage Celtic fans by beating Borussia Dortmund to the £20m signature of Hoops star Kieran Tierney (The Sun)

Manchester United are stepping up their interest in £40m-rated Crystal Palace starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka (The Sun)

Aaron Lennon has been approached by players struggling with mental health issues – after opening up about his own problems (The Sun)

Arsenal will play at the grand opening of Dubai’s Al Maktoum Stadium in next month’s international break (The Sun)

Chelsea are drawing up a Plan A and Plan B for the summer, but there is a growing acceptance that both are likely to include selling Eden Hazard to Real Madrid (Daily Telegraph)

Alexis Sanchez is so desperate to leave Manchester United he is willing to take a wage cut to get out (Daily Star)

Brighton and Crystal Palace are interested in Mo Diame, who is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer (Daily Star)

Andy Carroll may have played his last game for West Ham after suffering another ankle injury (Daily Mirror)

Ryan Giggs admits Gareth Bale could benefit from a break next week, but insists he can resurrect his Real Madrid career (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle and Southampton are chasing the MK Dons wonderkid dubbed the new Dele Alli, Recoe Martin (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are set to return for Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez in the summer – when the striker could be £20m cheaper than he was in January (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are targeting Christian Eriksen as part of a major summer spending spree to back returning boss Zinedine Zidane (Daily Mirror)

West Brom’s search for a new manager could see them turn to Preston’s Alex Neil if talks with former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic break down (Daily Mail)

Manchester City’s payouts to survivors of sexual abuse are likely to range from £15,000 to £100,000 after the club decided to launch a redress compensation scheme for the victims of serial paedophile Barry Bennell (Daily Mail)

Birmingham City are expected to dismiss the steward involved in the altercation with Jack Grealish after the Aston Villa midfielder went into the crowd to celebrate his goal at St Andrew’s (Daily Mail)

Arsenal remain in the frame for Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico but face competition from Atletico Madrid (Daily Mail)

Marko Arnautovic is frustrated after finding himself frozen out by manager Manuel Pellegrini with West Ham facing another transfer saga this summer (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have asked about Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli (Daily Mail)

Eden Hazard’s resolve to move to Real Madrid has been strengthened by Zinedine Zidane’s reappointment, with Real having finally formalised their pursuit of the Belgium captain (The Guardian)

FIFA’s plans to enlarge the 2022 World Cup have infuriated clubs who fear a drain on players having to turn out in matches only 48 hours apart (The Times)