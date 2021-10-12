A Manchester United star has been told a January exit is a must after being “blatantly” lied to by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Tuesday’s Paper Talk has put four Arsenal stars in the frame to tempt Liverpool into an intriguing swap deal.

MAN UTD STAR MUST LEAVE IN JANUARY

Former Manchester United midfielder, Paul Ince, has insisted Donny Van de Beek must go in January “for the sake of his career” amid Solskjaer’s apparent lies.

The Dutchman, 24, has made a minimal impact since arriving for an initial £35m from Ajax in 2020. Despite frequent struggles, the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay have regularly been selected ahead of Van de Beek.

Everton were inked with ending his Old Trafford nightmare over the summer. A mooted loan deal ultimately failed to materialise, though both they and Newcastle have been credited with fresh potential approaches in January.

Now, speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show (via the Mirror), Ince has accused Solskjaer of “blatantly lying” to Van de Beek about promised game-time. As a result, the former two-time title winner at United believes a winter window exit is needed “for the good of his career”.

“If I’m going to buy a player, a top player from Ajax, the first thing I’m going to say is, ‘Am I going to play? Where do you see me fitting in, within the system, within the team?’

“As a manager you have two choices – you can either tell the truth or not tell the truth.

“From what I’m seeing for the last year and a half, he’s not told Donny the truth, he hasn’t had any game time. He’s got £35million sitting on the bench.

“I can hold my hands up if I’m on the bench and the team are winning and playing well.

“You can’t tell me that Fred and [Scott] McTominay are playing well week in and week out, and even [Paul] Pogba because they’re not.

“But he seems to play them all the time, and I’m sitting there watching them play, I would be livid. He’s been professional, he’s done everything by the book.

“Ole’s come out saying he’s in my plans. Obviously he’s just blatantly lying, he has to move in January for the good of his career.”

FOUR ARSENAL PLAYERS TO TEMPT LIVERPOOL SWAP

Arsenal could twist Liverpool’s arm over the potential return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain by including any of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli or Bernd Leno as swap bait (Daily Express)

Manchester United will consider a cut-price £15million for Jesse Lingard in January if he continues to refuse a new deal. (The Sun)

Andreas Christensen has reportedly agreed a new deal to stay at Chelsea which will see him nearly double his wages. (Daily Mail)

Juventus have reportedly contacted Donny van de Beek’s agent to gauge the interest in a move for the Manchester United midfielder in the January transfer window. (The Mirror)

Juventus are also preparing a January loan offer for Manchester City and Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 27. (Calciomercato)

William Saliba has admitted his move to Marseille is “what he needed” and seemingly agreed with Mikel Arteta for sending him out loan. (The Mirror)

LIVERPOOL CLOSELY MONITORING BARCELONA FORWARD

Liverpool are closely monitoring Ousmane Dembele’s situation at Barcelona. The 24-year-old, who has not played since Euro 2020 because of a knee injury, is out of contract at the end of the season. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United boss Solskjaer has opened the door for some of United’s talented youngsters to impress after calling up eight youth players to train with the senior side. (The Mirror)

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre and ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard are two names in the frame to take the reins at Newcastle United. Steve Bruce is expected to see his tenure terminated in the next 48 hours. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will assess Raphael Varane’s thigh injury on Tuesday amid fears the Frenchman faces a spell on the sidelines. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 30, has no intention of signing a new contract with the Gunners when his current deal expires at the end of the season. (Football London)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Chelsea have held informal talks with Real Madrid over re-signing 30-year-old Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard. However, the Spanish club would want England right-back Reece James, 21, in return. (El Nacional)

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 30, says he is “not completely happy” at Paris St-Germain. Wijnaldum joined the Parisian club just four months ago. (Independent)

Feyenoord could lodge a fresh bid for Man Utd winger Amad Diallo. An untimely injury scuppered a loan move in the summer. (The Sun)

English centre-half Ben Davies, 26, still believes he has a future at Liverpool. That’s despite not playing for them after joining in February and then going on a season-long loan to Sheffield United. (Liverpool Echo)

Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 26, says he is happy at Brentford amid interest from Arsenal and Everton. (Cadena Ser)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, still believes he can be a success at Juventus. He has a season-and-a-half remaining on his current contract. (The Times)