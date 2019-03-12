Manchester United are making plans to shove Alexis Sanchez out the exit door, while Gareth Bale is thought to have agreed a return to the Premier League this summer, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

UNITED READY TO MAKE ALEXIS SANCHEZ ON LOAN

Alexis Sanchez has been told he is not in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United plans for next season – and the two parties are ready to accept he may have to leave on loan.

That’s according to The Sun, who recognise the fact that United will struggle to move the player on in a permanent deal this summer. We reported on Monday how the Chilean is intent on his refusal to leave in a permanent deal, knowing full well he will struggle to get anywhere near the current £505,000 a week deal he is earning now.

According to the paper, Sanchez earns a basis wage of £391,000-a-week but that increases with bonuses of up to a potential £505,000-a-week.

There was interest from Atletico Madrid and PSG in recent months, but there is no suggestion at this stage whether they could rekindle their interest in a player who has badly struggled for form since moving to Old Trafford in January 2018.

But with United desperate to offload the player, the parties look likely to compromise on a loan deal; an arrangement that would at least free up some additional funds for United.

It’s claimed the club believe a loan exit for Sanchez is looking the only way they can get the rebellious player out of the club over the summer and as such, United are said to have circulated his name to 10 of Europe’s biggest clubs.

It was suggested on Monday that United plan to use savings from Sanchez’s wages to help tie down goalkeeper David De Gea to a new mega deal.

Sanchez is currently sidelined for between six to eight weeks with a knee injury sustained earlier this month against Southampton.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid will put former Tottenham duo Luka Modric, 33, and Gareth Bale up for sale at the end of the season – with Spurs now the favourites to bring back Welshman Bale (The Independent)

Real Madrid have made the first move in their bid to sign Eden Hazard, by approaching Chelsea about a summer deal, with the Belgian’s idol, Zinedine Zidane, making a spectacular return to the Bernabeu (Daily Telegraph)

Salomon Rondon has described his partnership with Ayoze Perez as the ideal combination of power and guile as the striker looks to earn a permanent move to Newcastle United (Daily Telegraph)

Ilkay Gundogan will keep Manchester City waiting over his new deal at the Etihad (The Sun)

Celtic want to sign Chelsea’s Czech defender Tomas Kalas, 25, in a £5m move but will also move for Red Star Belgrade’s Serbia Under-21 centre-back Srdjan Babic, 22, as an alternative (Daily Star)

Manchester United want to confirm Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new permanent boss during the upcoming international break (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal director Josh Kroenke has met with fans and insisted the club can achieve long term success (Daily Mirror)

Gareth Southgate is considering a call-up for Southampton’s in-form James Ward-Prowse (Daily Mirror)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho missed out on a return to Real Madrid because senior players at the club did not want the Portuguese in charge (Daily Mail)

Tottenham players are confident Mauricio Pochettino will not quit the club at the end of the season (Daily Mail)

England medics will make late checks on Kieran Trippier’s fitness with Aaron Wan-Bissaka waiting in the wings to take his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad (Daily Mail)

Chelsea’s legal battle with Antonio Conte over the Italian former head coach’s severance package could end up in the High Court.