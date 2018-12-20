Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing a January double deal, while Wolves are trying to sign a former Real Madrid defender, according to Thursday’s papers.

SOLSKJAER EYES £50M DOUBLE DEAL IN JANUARY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly have up to £50m to spend to try to salvage Manchester United’s season.

Solskjaer will take his first training session as United caretaker boss on Thursday following Jose Mourinho’s sacking after two-and-a-half years in charge at Old Trafford.

The former United favourite is expected to been handed a new year budget to give the Red Devils a January boost, if the right players are available, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Ed Woodward is well aware that new recruits are needed to boost the club’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League top four, with a central defender and a right-sided midfielder said to be the priorities for Solskjaer.

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld remains the top target and could be available for around £30m, while Brazilian winger Douglas Costa, currently out of favour at Juventus, could provide a solution on the right flank.

Other defensive targets are thought to include Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, who is likelu to be priced out of a move due to his £90m valuation, and Porto star rising star Eder Militao.

AND THE REST

Mauricio Pochettino is willing to quit Tottenham to become Manchester United boss next summer (Daily Star)

Manchester United kingpin Ed Woodward decided to sack Jose Mourinho after a complete breakdown in his relationship with the Portuguese (Daily Star)

Michael Carrick brought a halt to Paul Pogba’s changing-room celebration over Jose Mourinho’s sacking by telling Manchester United’s stars: No one is bigger than the club (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino has Alex Ferguson’s backing to be Manchester United’s next boss (The Sun)

Chelsea have leapt ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for Isco (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho refused to eat Christmas dinner with Manchester United’s staff in a last snub before his sacking (The Sun)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is eyeing Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar (The Sun)

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is on Paris Saint-Germain’s wishlist for January (The Sun)

Former Real Madrid defender Pepe could be set for a move to Premier League newcomers Wolves after being axed by Besiktas (The Sun)

West Ham striker Marcus Browne is a target for Championship clubs after his impressive season at Oxford (The Sun)

Luke Shaw is available for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game in charge of Manchester United as it emerged the left-back had one final bust-up with Jose Mourinho (Daily Mail)

Marko Arnautovic’s injury lay-off could prove shorter than first feared with the West Ham forward pushing to be back in Manuel Pellegrini’s squad before the New Year (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich are rivalling Manchester City in the £70m scramble for Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong (Daily Mail)

West Ham are growing increasingly concerned about Jack Wilshere’s latest injury setback amid fresh fears about his long-term fitness (Daily Mail)

Brazilian side Flamengo are looking to pip West Ham to Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have promoted 16-year-old Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever to first-team training after he impressed staff at the club (Daily Mail)

Reports in Italy suggest Tottenham and Manchester City are chasing 18-year-old defender and AC Milan wonderkid Raoul Bellanova (Football London)

Les Reed is a strong contender to become the FA’s new technical director as they aim to make an appointment before January (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are not fazed by the prospect of having to pay a world-record compensation fee to make Mauricio Pochettino their next manager (Daily Telegraph)

Antonio Conte is interested in succeeding Jose Mourinho as Manchester United’s next permanent manager (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa are close to signing 28-year-old Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic for £7m from Belgian side Gent (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho is believed to have stunned Manchester United last summer by giving them a week to sign a central defender before going public with his unhappiness (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham will fight to prevent Mauricio Pochettino being poached by Manchester United at the end of the season, with Daniel Levy ready to demand far more in compensation than the £34m that will be the outstanding value of his contract next summer (The Times)

Celtic will find out today if Odsonne Edouard is out of their crunch festive triple-header (Daily Record)

Borna Barisic insists Rangers have not lost the belief they can win the title (Daily Record)

Former Hearts kid Marc Leonard is set to sign his first pro-contract at Brighton (Scottish Sun)

Former Celtic starlet Josh Kerr is set for a loan switch from Brighton to Derry (Scottish Sun)