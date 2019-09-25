Manchester United will roll out the red carpet to bring in two big-name attackers in January, while Wolves’ owners have lost fortunes after the collapse of Thomas Cook, according to Wednesday’s papers.

MANCHESTER UNITED READY TO SPEND BIG IN JANUARY

Manchester United will try again to sign summer target Mario Mandzukic in January.

That’s according to the Independent who claims that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will roll out the red carpet to bring the 33-year-old to Old Trafford after almost snaring him in the summer.

The Croatian was reportedly the subject of a personal phone call from Solskjaer towards the back end of the summer window, but the player opted to stay in Turin to see how he fared under new Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri.

However, Mandzukic is yet to feature in a single minute for Juve so far this season and has now accepted he will have to move on in the winter window – and Solskjaer is prepared to do whatever it takes to convince the player to spend the final years of his career in the Premier League.

It’s suggested United will offer to match the player’s £85,000 a week wages and offer him in an initial 18-month contract with the option of a further year if the arrangement works out, something they are willing to do given Juve will likely accept a bid of around £10million for the striker.

Solskjaer, however, will not stop there with the paper also claiming United will make a push to recruit Ousmane Dembele in January.

The 22-year-old has failed to really get going at the Nou Camp since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund and United are said to fancy their chances of landing the player in an estimated £85m swoop.

United have Jadon Sancho on their list of targets, but it’s claimed Dembele is seen as the more obtainable target.

AND THE REST

Wolves’ owners Fosun face losses of more than £1bn following the collapse of Thomas Cook. The Chinese conglomerate was the biggest single shareholder, owning 18% of the travel firm. The club and are seeking fresh investment (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are optimistic that Mason Greenwood will recover from tonsillitis so they do not have to face Rochdale without a recognised striker (Daily Mail)

Manchester United sent scouts to watch 19-year-old Italy Under-21 midfielder Sandro Tonali play for Brescia against Juventus on Tuesday (Daily Mail)

Frank Lampard will press on with his youth policy on Wednesday as he plans to blood a trio of Chelsea academy stars (Daily Mail)

Peter Beardsley will talk to 700 football fans on Wednesday night alongside Kevin Keegan despite being banned from all football activity after being found guilty of using racist and abusive language towards Newcastle U23 players during his time as their coach (Daily Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will demand the club doubles his wages as the France international attempts to force through a move to Real Madrid (Daily Express)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told his flops that they were “embarrassing” him after Manchester United’s defeat at West Ham (The Sun)

An angry Newcastle United fan approached club owner Mike Ashley on the street after spotting him outside during a meeting at a Pret a Manger cafe (The Sun)

Antonio Conte says that Alexis Sanchez still isn’t ready to start for Inter Milan (The Sun)

Mohamed Salah has become embroiled in another storm with the Egyptian FA – after the organisation failed to vote in FIFA’s Best awards (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino has blamed Tottenham’s disastrous start on splits in the dressing room and has vowed to spend in January (Daily Mirror)

Miguel Almiron is facing the axe for the first time since joining Newcastle in the new year (Daily Star)