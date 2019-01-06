Manchester United are discussing a move for a top rated Serie A defender, while Chelsea are ready to make a £50m move for a PSG hitman, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

UNITED READY TO BID FOR FIORENTINA DEFENSIVE STAR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly talking over signing centre-back Nikola Milenkovic with Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The United caretaker boss has previously admitted that he is “here to voice my opinion” on January targets, but it would appear that he is doing much more than that.

And Fiorentina defender Milenkovic is a player United have been tracking in a £45million deal, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Vice-chairman Woodward still views January as a difficult window to get players but is willing to invest for the right deals, the report goes on to state.

Milenkovic remains firmly in United’s plans, if a mid-season deal can be struck to land the highly-rated Serbia international.

The 21-year-old has impressed during his two seasons in Serie A after arriving from Partizan Belgrade, with Juventus and Atletico Madrid also interested in signing him.

United continue to look defensively vulnerable, despite Solskjaer winning his first five games in charge of the club, leading the Norwegian to look at reinforcements – if the Red Devils are to secure a top-four spot this season.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are lining up a £50m move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani in a desperate bid to solve their goalscoring problems (Sunday Express)

David Moyes is set for a return to football management with Stoke City, who are on the brink of sacking Gary Rowett (Sunday Express)

Tottenham hope to open their new stadium against Crystal Palace on March 16, although that game will be rescheduled if either side reaches the FA Cup sixth round (Sun on Sunday)

Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal not Chelsea 16 years ago – but was warned off the Gunners by Swiss bankers (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are set to offer Yannick Carrasco an escape route from China where he is playing for Dalian Yifang (Sun on Sunday)

Colombia star Juan Quintero claims to have held talks over a move to Manchester City – his loan spell from Porto to River Plate is about to come to an end (Sun on Sunday)

Bayern Munich are still waiting on a response from Chelsea to their £30m offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi (Sun on Sunday)

Wolves will offer Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham a contract worth £120,000 a week to join them (Sun on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho has rejected the chance to return to Benfica, the club he started his managerial career with (Sun on Sunday)

Monaco boss Thierry Henry is hoping to add veteran defender Pepe, a free agent after leaving Besiktas, to his squad (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace are set to reward Andros Townsend for his improved form with a new contract (Sun on Sunday)

Bolton want to sign Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare on loan (Sun on Sunday)

Birmingham are homing in on a move for Norwich winger Ben Marshall (Sun on Sunday)

Inter Milan have offered Gabriel Barbosa, once dubbed Serie A’s Worst Player, to West Ham (Sun on Sunday)

Hull want to close a deal for Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher – but can only afford him on loan (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool are closing on a £27m deal to sign Trabzonspor teenager Abdulkadir Omur, who is seen as a long-term replacement for Adam Lallana (Sunday Mirror)

Bournemouth are digging in their heels over Chelsea’s interest in Callum Wilson as they have no need to sell the England striker (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are set to make a move for Atalanta defender Gianluca Mancini (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City do not expect Kevin De Bruyne to be fully fit for at least another month and will manage his playing time accordingly (Sunday Mirror)

Cardiff City, Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are all interested in CSKA Sofia striker Kiril Despodov, who could be available for £5m this month (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester left-back Christian Fuchs is a January transfer target for Aston Villa (Sunday Mirror)

Christian Fuchs: Scored Leicester's equaliser

Christian Fuchs: Scored Leicester's equaliser

Aston Villa’s hopes of solving their Financial Fair Play issues could come down to selling Jack Grealish or potential compensation from the

Government over HS2-related disruption to their Bodymoor Heath training ground (Sunday Mirror)

Newcastle United have made a loan enquiry for Rennes left-back Faitout Maouassa, who is currently out on loan at Nimes (Mail on Sunday)

Real Betis are lining up a move for West Ham striker Lucas Perez, who could leave the club six months after returning to London (Mail on Sunday)

Crystal Palace and Newcastle are keen on former Tottenham forward Clinton N’Jie, who Marseille have made available for loan (Mail on Sunday)

Aston Villa are seeking a revised deal with Wolves for defender Kortney Hause after a medical showed concerns over a foot injury (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea are making a £45m move for Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella and will loan him straight back to the Serie A club to mirror the deal they completed last week for Christian Pulisic (Daily Star Sunday)

Timothy Weah has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain ahead of an expected loan move to Celtic (Daily Record)

Ryan Gauld will complete a loan move to Hibernian and link up with the squad on Monday (Daily Record)