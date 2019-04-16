Manchester United have identified a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho in the summer market, while Newcastle, Arsenal and Man City are all clamouring to sign a Burnley sensation, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

UNITED PLOT RAID FOR AJAX SENSATION DAVID NERES

Manchester United are reportedly leading the charge to sign Ajax’s young forward David Neres.

The recently-capped Brazil striker has been one of Ajax’s star performers in their run to the Champions League quarter-finals, scoring impressive goals against both Real Madrid and Juventus.

The 22-year-old is said to be valued at £45million and The Sun claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Neres one of his top targets this summer as he looks to bolster his wide attacking areas.

The paper claims the former Sao Paulo star is also wanted by Arsenal and Everton – while Chelsea are also in the hunt though their interest may have to be shelved due to their impending transfer ban.

He’s also been tipped up as a target for Borussia Dortmund, who could move for the winger should they lose Jadon Sancho – a target for Manchester United – this summer.

Neres has weighed in with an impressive eight goals and 11 assists in the Eredivisie this season, while he also claimed 14 goals and 13 assists in 32 league games last season.

It’s thought Solskjaer and his scouts very much like what they see in Neres and believe the Brazilian would represent an upgrade on Alexis Sanchez, who looks set to be moved on this summer, and a cheaper alternative to Sancho, who could cost in excess of £80m.

AND THE REST

Newcastle have joined Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City in showing an interest Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil, 19 (Daily Star)

Barcelona want to sign Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford this summer in a stunning £100m deal (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are reportedly considering triggering a buy-back clause in the contract of Ismael Bennacer (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have included Javi Gracia on a shortlist of candidates to replace Maurizio Sarri as the English Premier League club’s ‘head coach’ (Daily Record)

Manchester United have told Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola Real Madrid will have to splash £130m if they want to land the France midfielder this summer (The Sun)

Manchester United are set to compete with Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Sporting Lisbon star Bruno Fernandes, according to reports (The Sun)

Watford defender Sebastian Prodl says his career is being “splattered” by Javi Gracia and hints he will have to leave if the manager stays beyond this season (The Sun)

Derby boss Frank Lampard has confirmed his interest in Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie (The Sun)

Southampton midfielder Jody Clasie’s future at the club is in doubt. The Dutchman, 27, is on loan at Feyenoord and was expected to join them permanently, but has had an argument with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst (The Independent)

Arsenal’s on-loan Spanish midfielder Denis Suarez is being troubled by a persistent groin injury which could put a permanent move to the Gunners in doubt (Daily Mail)

Shinji Okazaki is set to leave Leicester when his contract runs out at the end of the season in another departure from the side that won the Premier League (Daily Mail)

Tottenham will return to London immediately after Wednesday’s crunch Champions League clash against Manchester City – despite playing at the Etihad Stadium again just 64 hours later (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson is demanding an English Football League investigation into the financial conduct of three Championship rivals (Daily Telegraph)

Dwight Gayle wants to make his stay at West Brom permanent from Newcastle at the end of the season (Express & Star)