Paper Talk: Man Utd chase Stoke star; Rodriguez wants Prem

Tottenham are in talks to sign one of Juventus’ star players, while Man Utd and Man City lead a four-way fight to sign a Premier League goalkeeper, according to Thursday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM SET SIGHTS ON DANI ALVES

Tottenham are targeting a shock summer transfer for Dani Alves, according to reports on Thursday.

The link to the legendary Juventus and Brazil star comes amid heightening claims that Kyle Walker will leave the club this summer, with Chelsea reportedly joining Man Utd and Man City in the race for his signature.

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham have already opened preliminary discussions to bring Dani Alves to the club next season. Reports suggest the club will step up the discussions in Cardiff next month when Juventus arrive for the Champions League final.

Now 34, Alves is the second-most decorated footballer in European competitions of all time with nine European medals, leaving him one behind Paolo Maldini on the all-time list.

However, with his Juventus side facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final on June 3, the player has a great chance to write himself in folklore.

Spurs are willing to offer the former Barcelona full-back a two-year deal with the option of a third – and on more money than he currently earns at Juventus.

MAN UTD LEAD FOUR-WAY CHASE FOR JACK BUTLAND

Manchester City and Manchester United reportedly lead Chelsea and Arsenal in a battle to sign Jack Butland.

It’s claimed the quartet are all keeping tabs on the Stoke keeper, who has got back into the first team after a year out with a bad ankle injury sustained while on England duty.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star suggest United are looking at Butland as a potential replacement for David De Gea, who could move to Real Madrid this summer, while Man City are looking at new keepers with doubts surrounding the futures of Joe Hart, Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero.

The Star reckons City will sell Hart, let Caballero go on a free, but keep Bravo, but relegate him to second choice behind Butland.

Potters manager Mark Hughes is well aware of the interest and has urged his keeper, under contract until 2021, not to leave.

He said: “I see it as a really positive thing. It is nice to be recognised, I must be doing something right.

“But I also have to remember I have been out for a year now and I just need to get back to doing what I love doing – and the rest will take care of itself.”

AND THE REST

Red Bull Leipzig duo, striker Timo Werner and midfielder Naby Keita are on Jurgen Klopp’s radar as a report names the five players Liverpool wish to sign (The Independent)

Chelsea are still leading the race to land Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk (The Independent)

Former Tottenham flop Paulinho is on the verge of a move to German giants Bayern Munich, according to reports (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will offer goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois a new contract worth more than £150,000-a-week to try to head off Real Madrid’s interest in the 25-year-old (Daily Telegraph)

Leeds are ready to launch a £4m bid to sign their former captain Jonny Howson from Norwich

Everton have targeted Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gylfi Sigurdsson as possible replacements for contract rebel Ross Barkley (The Sun)

Reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Mauro Icardi has pledged his allegiance to Inter Milan (The Sun)

Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Romelu Lukaku’s entourage ahead of a £70m summer bid (The Sun)

Claudio Ranieri has been named as the bookies’ favourite to take over at Watford (The Sun)

Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly lost out to AC Milan in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie (The Sun)

Bournemouth will make bids worth more than a combined £30m for Chelsea defender Nathan Ake, 22, and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 29, once the season has finished (The Guardian)

Yaya Toure wants a contract resolution next week as Manchester City’s stars wait to hear their fate (Daily Mail)

Stoke defender Andrew Cherdieu, 18, is a target for Nice this summer (Daily Mail)

Fulham remain confident Ryan Sessegnon, 16, will sign a professional contract at Craven Cottage – but it won’t be until June as Premier League clubs circle (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United are set to enquire about the transfer of 26-year-old Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney (Daily Telegraph)

Derby are braced for bids to buy their top scorer Tom Ince – and are prepared to sell him to help rebuild their squad (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez has given a major clue he will quit Arsenal this summer – but launched a stinging defence of boss Arsene Wenger (Daily Mirror)

James Rodriguez is desperate to get a move to the Premier League after Real Madrid gave him the green light to move (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is keen on Corentin Tolisso, with the French midfielder set to leave Lyon this summer (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger is ready to give ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny a fresh chance at Arsenal following a highly successful loan season at Roma (Daily Telegraph)

Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he is willing to sign a five-year deal worth £110,000 a week after helping to secure the club’s Premier League status for another season (The Guardian)

Watford want talks with Hull boss Marco Silva after deciding to part ways with Walter Mazzarri (The Guardian)

Inter will hold contract talks with Manchester United over Ivan Perisic (Daily Star)

Swansea boss Paul Clement is ready to make a move to bring John Terry to the Welsh club (Daily Star)

Celtic are being linked with a summer move for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph (Daily Record)