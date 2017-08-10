Paper Talk: Ajax powerhouse to Spurs; Chelsea to loan tainted winger

Tottenham lead the race for a £35m-rated Ajax defender, while Newcastle are poised to offer a Chelsea outcast a reprieve, according to Thursday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM TARGET £35MILLION COLOMBIAN DEFENDER

Tottenham have targeted Ajax’s £35m-rated Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez as their first summer signing, according to reports.

The Sun claims Mauricio Pochettino has identified the powerful centre-half as a target and claim the north London outfit will beat Chelsea, Barcelona and Crystal Palace to his signature.

The 21-year-old has been twice capped by his country and was named as Ajax’s player of the year. He was also their outstanding player as the Amsterdam side were beaten by Manchester United in the Europa League final in May.

Sanchez can play at right back or in the centre of defence and is regarded as something of a no-nonsense customer.

The paper believed Spurs are ready to make an opening £25million bid for the player, but could go as high as £35million with the player widely regarded as one of the top young defensive talents in the world.

NEWCASTLE SET TO BORROW CHELSEA STAR

Kenedy is set to become Newcastle United’s next signing, a fortnight after he was sent home from Chelsea’s tour of China for his posts on social media.

The Brazilian star, who can play at either left-back or in a more advanced role, will join Rafa Benitez’s men on a season-long loan, according to the Daily Mirror.

The move is likely to be in the best interests for all parties after the player embarrassed both himself and the club during their tour of China by making some derogatory remarks on social media.

The former Fluminense star went public with a couple of shots on Instagram in which he wrote: ‘Damn China,’ and ‘Wake up China, you idiot,’ the second of which was accompanied by a picture of a security guard asleep.

What followed was a huge row in which Chelsea were accused of racism and xenophobia and the official paper of the ruling Communist Party reprimanded the youngster in an editorial for his ‘absurd comments.’

The player, 21, will now hope he can rebuild his career and his reputation on Tyneside.

On Wednesday it was revealed that Newcastle would leave Jack Colback out of their squad for the forthcoming campaign.

AND THE REST

Monaco are chasing AC Milan striker Carlos Bacca as they face up to the realisation that Kylian Mbappe could quit the club and join rivals Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Jack Colback could be on his way out of Newcastle with Rafa Benitez pondering leaving the 27-year-old out of his Premier League squad (The Sun)

Santos are looking to sign veteran striker Robinho from Atletico Mineiro this summer using the money they made from Neymar’s world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Chelsea are ready to up their offer to Arsenal for England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to £35m (Daily Star)

Barcelona are set to sign Colombia international defender Yerry Mina from Palmeiras for a fee of £8.1m (Daily Star)

Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane is being considered for the role as head coach of Israel’s national side (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal fear Alexis Sanchez will again push for a move away from the Emirates before the end of August (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho still wants to sign two more players before the transfer window closes, with another bid for Inter Milan’s Ivan Perisic on the cards. He also wants to sign another defender, preferably a left-back (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are preparing a £25m bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, previously linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City (Daily Mail)

Watford have abandoned plans to sign left-back Kieran Gibbs after being put off by Arsenal’s £16m valuation (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have opened talks with striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over a new contract, despite the 35-year-old still recovering from a knee ligament injury that will keep him out until next year (Daily Mail)

Ibrahimovic is continuing to work hard on his rehabilitation, and has told United boss Jose Mourinho that he wants to return to Old Trafford. (The Guardian)

Turkish side Antalyaspor are plotting a bid for Manchester City forward Samir Nasri, who looks set to leave the club before the end of August (Daily Mail)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has ordered the club’s board to sign Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto as he looks to increase his squad’s depth (Daily Mail)

Conte could also secure the signature of defensive target Joao Cancelo as early as Thursday with a deal to bring the Valencia right-back to London reportedly ‘close’ (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are ready and willing to pay the £72m release clause in Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio’s contract (Daily Mail)

Football is being urged to look the dangers brain injuries by the same doctor – Bennet Omalu – who uncovered the health scandal in American Football which led to the award-winning movie Concussion (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund have told Barcelona they must pay 150m euros (£135m) for France forward Ousmane Dembele, 20, as the Spanish club search for a replacement for PSG and Brazil striker Neymar, 25 (The Guardian)

Spain midfielder Isco, 25, is close to signing a new deal at Real Madrid – ensuring Manchester United and Arsenal will miss out on a move (The Independent)