Paper Talk: Spurs ‘crazy’ for Real ace; Aubameyang to quit BVB

Tottenham will pull out all the stops to convince a Real Madrid star to join them in January, while Premier League sides are on alert by the news that Borussia Dortmund will cash in on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer, according to Saturday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM SET TO MAKE JANUARY ISCO SWOOP

Tottenham are ‘crazy’ over Real Madrid star Isco with Mauricio Pochettino ‘desperate’ to bring the player to the club in January, according to reports in Spain.

And the 24-year-old Spain star has accepted he may need to leave the Bernabeu after fading into obscurity over the last couple of seasons.

Isco even acknowledged his position was his own fault recently and now Spurs could make a move.

“It’s hard, knowing you’re training well and still not getting opportunities, but it’s my fault,” Isco revealed to Marca. “Ultimately, if I’m not a starter under Ancelotti, Benitez or Zidane, I’d be a fool to look for problems where there are none.

“I’m responsible, and that’s what I want to look at – where I can improve so I can get there.”

The Spanish publication claims Pochettino is ‘ultra keen’ to snap Isco up, though Spurs chief Daniel Levy’s relationship with Los Merengues could prove an issue.

Levy’s stubbornness in negotiations for Luka Modric and Gareth Bale have created a frosty rapport between the clubs, which could scupper any deal.

Isco has remained with Madrid this week after Julen Lopetegui once again snubbed the former Spain under-21 international for La Furia Roja, and he will hope to play a part against Real Betis next Saturday.

PL DUO PREPARE AUBAMEYANG MOVE WITH STRIKER READY TO QUIT DORTMUND

Manchester City and Chelsea have been boosted by the news that £65million Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave at the end of the season.

The German club are understood to be ready to allow the striker to go at the end of the season after rejecting Premier League interest in the summer.

Both City and Chelsea remain interested in Aubameyang, 27, who has netted 87 times in 152 appearances for Dortmund.

City expressed an interest in him in August, as the player himself confirmed, but did not pursue to the point of a bid.

Real Madrid, and PSG were also touted as potential destinations and could reignite that interest.

But Dortmund were unwilling to allow another of their prize assets to leave following the departures of players such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mats Hummels.

Although Aubemeyang has been most keen to move to Madrid, the European champions would be hampered by the transfer ban imposed upon them by FIFA which runs until 2018.

AND THE REST

Juventus will allow Leonardo Bonucci to join Chelsea in a world-record £50m deal for a defender, which could also see Cesc Fabregas move the other way (The Sun)

Steve Bruce could be appointed Aston Villa boss in time to take on Wolves next Saturday (The Sun)

Manchester United fear they have made a big error not putting a sell-on clause in Michael Keane’s deal to join Burnley (The Sun)

West Ham will have to pay £20m for Simone Zaza if he plays 10 more games (The Sun)

Premier League champions Leicester have taken Harrow Borough striker Ibrahim Meite on trial (Daily Mail)

Mauro Icardi’s new deal at Inter Milan contains a £99million release clause (Daily Star)

Asmir Begovic was ready to leave Chelsea in the summer – but stayed after a chat with manager Antonio Conte (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says France midfielder Paul Pogba, 23, could have joined the Spanish giants in the summer before signing for Manchester United in a world record £89m deal (Manchester Evening News)

West Ham star Michail Antonio could earn second new deal after his sensational early-season form (Daily Mirror)

Malta star Luke Gambin has been left heartbroken after suspension denied him his Wembley dream against England (Daily Mirror)

England want to take Celtic’s 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele for their national set-up, if he can be persuaded to switch from Scotland (Daily Mail)

Eric Bailly has admitted a communication struggle at Manchester United (Daily Mirror)

A Manchester United season ticket holder of 30 years has been banned from away games for missing one through illness (Daily Mail)

London Stadium trespassers will not face prosecution despite breaking into West Ham’s new stadium (Daily Mail)

Bruno Funes Mori has hinted at a move away from Everton after falling out of favour with Ronald Koeman (Daily Mail)

Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra, 28, rejected a £7m move to Sunderland in the transfer window after his team-mate told the Spanish club to keep the player (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is plotting a move for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin (Daily Telegraph)

Swansea City striker Marvin Emnes, 28, is wanted by Blackburn Rovers on a permanent basis after scoring three goals in six Championship games on loan (Lancashire Telegraph)

Chelsea fans face a significant reduction in away ticket allocation for game at West Ham (Daily Star)