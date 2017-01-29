Paper Talk: Spurs in for old target; Liverpool’s raid on Roma

Liverpool will submit a bid for a Roma midfielder, while Tottenham are hoping to raid Crystal Palace, according to Sunday’s newspapers.



LIVERPOOL LEAD THE CHARGE FOR PAREDES

Liverpool are determined to sign Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to reports on Sunday.

The Sun on Sunday claims Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping to force through a £22.5m move for the Argentine with an extra £4m in bonuses, possibly taking the deal to £26.6million.

The paper claims Klopp is desperate to bolster his struggling side with the addition of the midfielder, who has fallen out of favour under Roma boss Luciano Spalletti following a change of system at the Stadio della Roma.

It’s claimed Spalletti is looking to offload Paredes in the hope of landing Atalanta star Franck Kessie ahead of five Premier League suitors.

Roma are planning to use the money gained from losing Paredes to submit a £22million bid for Kessie with a £3million bonus – with youngster Riccardo Marchizza also being exchanged in the deal.

However, it’s claimed Liverpool are not the only Premier League club to be linked with the Argentine – with Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham also being linked.

Klopp will hope Paredes’ arrival would boost the squad’s morale which he says “can’t get any lower” following the shock FA Cup defeat to Wolves at Anfield.

SPURS STILL HOPING TO MAKE ZAHA SWOOP

Tottenham could make a pre-deadline move for Wilfried Zaha after he returned to Crystal Palace from the Africa Cup on Nations.

The Sun on Sunday reckons Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will submit a £25million approach to the Eagles to see if they can be tempted to sell the player, whom they first bid for over the summer.

It’s claimed fears over Erik Lamela’s long-term fitness will prompt Tottenham to submit the fresh approach, with the Argentine having been sidelined since October with a “mystery hip injury”.

Summer signing Vincent Janssen was brought in to support Harry Kane but he’s struggled for goals since arriving in England and it’s thought the arrival of winger Zaha – who was controversially named in a Premier League Lazy XI – could provide both with a better supply line.

And it’s claimed Spurs will submit the offer to Palace now the player is back home from the African Nations Cup in Gabon, where his Ivory Coast side were dumped out the tournament at the group stage.

Palace are thought to be willing to let one winger go – but that looks more likely to be Andros Townsend, with the player heavily linked with his former team, Newcastle.

And if they do let Townsend leave, the departure of Zaha looks even more unlikely with Sam Allardyce hoping to steer the Eagles to safety as they battle relegation from the Premier League.

AND THE REST

Chelsea are lining up Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale as an alternative for Craig Gordon (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are ready to let Wayne Rooney leave for China within the next month, ending the 31-year-old’s 15 years in the Premier League (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri about the 49-year-old succeeding Arsene Wenger as the club’s manager (Sunday Express)

The Gunners and Manchester United are both preparing £85m bids for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann, 25 (Mail on Sunday)

Should they lose Griezmann, Atletico are ready to move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, 28, and are prepared to pay the Chilean forward £220,000 a week (Sun on Sunday)

Dynamo Kiev are willing to sell Andriy Yarmolenko for £9m with Premier League clubs waiting in the wings The Sun on Sunday)

West Brom boss Tony Pulis is lining up a £5m bid for Belgium international Nicolas Lombaerts (The Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana, 28, who has been linked with Paris St-Germain and Tottenham, has agreed a new four-year deal worth £120,000 a week (Sunday Express)

But the Reds are set to sell Daniel Sturridge in the summer after manager Jurgen Klopp lost patience with the 27-year-old striker’s injury record (Sunday Mirror)

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand says Sturridge needs to show “what he’s made of” and follow the example of Chelsea forward Pedro, 29 (Sunday Times)

Jose Mourinho will assess Anthony Martial’s future for Manchester United when he plays in the FA Cup (Mail on Sunday)

Crystal Palace are unwilling to take a loss on £13m Andros Townsend as Newcastle continue to circle (Sunday Mirror)

Bastian Schweinsteiger is set to be recalled to Manchester United’s Europa League squad (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham owner David Sullivan says he wants to sign “a few more British players”, as the club look to recruit Brentford striker Scott Hogan, 24 (London Evening Standard)

Leicester are expected to increase their efforts to sign Middlesbrough forward Gaston Ramirez having already had an offer of £12m for the 26-year-old turned down (Mail on Sunday)

Burnley want to sign Andrew Robertson from Hull after missing out on Robert Snodgrass (Daily Star on Sunday)

Oumar Niasse is out to prove he is one of the best strikers while on loan at Hull (Daily Star on Sunday)

The Foxes have rejected a £38m bid from Tianjin Quanjian for striker Islam Slimani, 28 (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa will sign highly rated 17-year-old Bury defender Jacob Bedeau (Birmingham Mail)

Swansea are in talks with Benfica over a loan deal for defender Lisandro Ezequiel Lopez, 27 (ESPN)

On-loan striker Chris Martin, 28, is set for talks with Fulham on Sunday and will demand to be returned to Derby, where he has just signed a new contract. (Sunday Telegraph)



Hull and Swansea are considering moving for former West Ham midfielder Diego Poyet. The 21-year-old is a free agent after his contract with the Hammers was cancelled by mutual consent on transfer deadline day last summer. (ESPN)

A consortium looking to buy or invest in a London club has targerted Championship side QPR (Daily Star Sunday)