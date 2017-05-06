Paper Talk: Liverpool v Spurs for £22m man; big Terry bid made

Liverpool, Spurs and Everton are battling to sign a £22m Leicester star, while Stoke have offered John Terry huge wages in a bid to persuade him to snub China, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

THREE-WAY FIGHT ON FOR LEICESTER STAR GRAY

Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton are monitoring Leicester winger Demarai Gray as he eyes a move away from the King Power Stadium for more football.

The player has become frustrated at his inability to command a regular first-team slot with the Foxes with the player featuring 23 times as a sub this season.

His last full 90 minutes for Leicester came back in February and both The Guardian and The Sun claim he is ready to speak with the Foxes this summer about their plans for him.

The likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Everton have all been linked with the England U21 star and it’s reported he has a £22million release clause – which is unlikely to put any of them off.

However, the papers claim Gray’s future is linked to that of Foxes star team-mate Riyad Mahrez, who is also reportedly looking to quit the club this summer.

It’s claimed the player fancies a move to a Champions League club after enjoying his taste for the tournament with Leicester this season.

Should Mahrez leave, that would significantly reduce Gray’s chances of leaving the King Power too as Leicester would be loathe to lose both wing talents.

STOKE OFFER TERRY BIG WAGES TO SNUB CHINA

John Terry: Mourinho reunion?

Mark Hughes has indicated he could reignite his interest in John Terry with a deal for Bruno Martins Indi appearing to hit the buffers, report the Daily Mail.

Terry has been offered the chance to join Diego Costa in China at Tianjin Quanjian this summer, but with the player unsure about whether to make the move to the Far East, Stoke could offer him the chance to extend his career in the Premier League.

Terry will definitely leave Chelsea this summer after two decades service and reports claim Hughes is prepared to pay Terry £100,000 a week on a rolling one-year deal.

Bournemouth are also keen and while they can offer Terry the chance not to uproot his family, Stoke’s wage offer would blow the Cherries out the water.

Still, what Stoke could offer would also be dwarved by the wages on offer in China, with reports suggesting the former England skipper could pocket £250,000 a week by moving out there.

AND THE REST

Crystal Palace and West Brom will lead the chase for Jermain Defoe this summer (The Sun)

West Brom are plotting a move for Defoe but £25m-rated Troy Deeney is still their top target (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has confirmed he wants a reunion with Sunderland striker Defoe if his side stay up (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, 67, says playmaker Mesut Ozil, 28, is struggling to cope with the criticism he is receiving (Daily Mail)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, 46, is planning to “buy goals” this summer as he aims to improve his side’s ability to make the most of the chances they create (Daily Telegraph)

Southampton boss Claude Puel insists he does not feel under pressure and says his record this season should be enough to save him from the sack (Daily Star)

Rob Elliot admits Newcastle’s promotion-winning players fear for their futures (Daily Star)

Lewis Dunk hopes Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League will help follow in Michael Keane’s footsteps and land him an England call-up (Daily Star)

Walter Mazzarri has told his weary Watford players to get used to his training methods – or go (Daily Star)

Inter Milan are refusing to give up on luring Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte to the San Siro (Daily Mirror)

Riyad Mahrez is ready to spark a summer transfer scramble by quitting Leicester and he is keen to join a Champions League club (Daily Mirror)

There are fresh doubts over Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal future after they did not recall him from his loan at Bournemouth to rehab his broken leg (Daily Mirror)

Superstar Lionel Messi is holding out for a better Barcelona deal after ‘rejecting first new contract offer’ (Daily Mirror)

Ronald Koeman has revealed he does not have full control over Everton’s summer signings (Daily Mirror)

Derby boss Gary Rowett is interested in Liverpool full-back Andre Wisdom – but not at £4m (Daily Mirror)

The FA are hoping to control lucrative England player deals after the 2018 World Cup (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are set to replace Nike with Under Armour as their kit supplier (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are the latest Premier League club to look at Celtic’s Kieran Tierney (Daily Mail)

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he will not be satisfied until he is captain of Liverpool (Daily Mail)

Arsenal flop Lucas Perez is primed for a summer exit with Arsene Wenger set to snub him for Sunday’s game against Manchester United (Daily Mail)

LA Galaxy want to commission an X Factor-style TV show in a bid to unearth British talent (Daily Mail)

Steve Bruce has endured a difficult first season in charge of Aston Villa, but he insists the bruises on his face heading into the final game of the campaign are the result of mole removal surgery (Daily Mail)

Pedro Caixinha is preparing for a wholesale clear-out of the Rangers squad (Daily Telegraph)

Marcus Rashford is not the finished article yet and will only get better for Manchester United, Jesse Lingard has warned (Daily Telegraph)

Bournemouth striker Josh King has been linked with Tottenham but Cherries boss Eddie Howe says he has no intention of selling the 25-year-old Norway international (Daily Star)

England are resigned to being without Rashford for the European Under-21 Championships this summer after indications from the Football Association that they will give the Manchester United striker the final say on whether the takes part (The Times)