Paper Talk: Spurs almost signed Liverpool star; Martial future claims

Tottenham were close to the signing of one of Liverpool’s star men last summer, while there’s a big claim about the future of Anthony Martial at Manchester United, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

REPORT REVEALS HOW CLOSE MANE CAME TO SIGNING FOR SPURS

Tottenham came so close to signing Sadio Mane last summer that the Senegal forward visited the club’s training ground to discuss a transfer from Southampton.

However, it’s claimed in The Times that the £34million deal broke down at the last minute with the player unable to agree personal terms with the club.

That opened the door to Liverpool, whom the player subsequently joined and has since not looked back, becoming an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The paper goes on to state just how close Mane was to signing for Spurs from Southampton.

Mane has scored nine goals and created 37 chances in 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool so far this season and is likely to be an obvious threat when the sides lock horns on Saturday evening.

MARTIAL SET TO LEAVE AS MOURINHO ‘LOSES PATIENCE’

Anthony Martial’s future at Manchester United is again the subject of speculation on Saturday morning, amid claims the player will be sold this summer.

The Sun claims Jose Mourinho has ‘lost patience’ with the French forward after the star ‘failed to react positively’ to showdown talks over his performances.

United boss Mourinho held talks with Martial to try and coax a positive response from the player after some sub-standard displays this season.

But it’s claimed Mourinho was frustrated by the player’s reaction and has since been left on the bench for United’s last two matches.

Martial’s future is now in serious doubt after repeated warnings that he must make the wide left role his own.

Unless there’s a significant improvement, it’s claimed United will look set to sell the £36million signing from Monaco, with PSG serious candidates for his signature.

England star Marcus Rashford, 19, now looks like getting a run in the problem position.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Watford at Old Trafford, Mourinho said: “He said something the other day that made me really happy.

“He says he is learning so much in the technical meetings and training sessions so I think his future will be brilliant. His present is good and we need him.

“I’m always happy with Marcus Rashford’s contribution. He is one of those players that when he is on the pitch he tries, he always gives something.”

Mourinho believes that while Rashford’s form particularly in front of goal might have dipped after his incredible impact last season there is no reason to worry.

He said: “I know that last season under no pressure, in front of the goal, the goal was bigger.

“I know this season the expectations are higher, the pressure is higher and the goal is smaller.

“I think next season will be very, very good for Marcus because this season he is getting experience at this level of responsibility of being a professional player at a club like Manchester United.

“So I am really happy with Marcus that is why every match since the start of the season he is there, either on the bench or in the line-up coming on for the last 30, the last 20 or the last ten.”

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel insists that he is happy at the Bundesliga club and knows nothing about speculation linking him to Arsenal (The Independent)

Athletic Bilbao’s Spanish forward Inaki Williams, 22, has admitted that he is “very lucky” to be linked with a move to Liverpool

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he would “love” to sign Jack Wilshere, 25, permanently when the midfielder’s season-long loan from Arsenal ends, but is yet to hold talks with the player (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City have no plans to sell Sergio Aguero this summer – despite the striker falling out of favour (The Sun)

Kurt Zouma has warned Antonio Conte that he could leave Chelsea in search of regular football this summer (The Sun)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski says the volcanic ash cloud is the reason he didn’t sign for Blackburn Rovers in 2010 (The Sun)

Jose Mourinho says he tried to buy Antonio Valencia, 31, when he was Real Madrid manager, but Manchester United refused to sell the Ecuador international (Daily Mail)

Former Sunderland and Brighton boss Gus Poyet is already fighting to save his job as Shanghai Shenhua boss after just one game in charge (The Sun)

West Ham lead a three-way Premier League fight for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey, with Watford and Middlesbrough also interested (The Sun)

Roman Abramovich will not tempt fate by moving too soon but the Chelsea owner will deliver a new and improved contract for manager Antonio Conte if his team go on to win the Premier League (Daily Mail)

Massimiliano Allegri and Thomas Tuchel are contenders to replace Arsene Wenger should Arsenal boss leave this summer

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ‘told me that he’s coming to the end’, claims Ian Wright after boss confided in him

West Ham have lined up a shock move for Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna, who is out of contract in the summer (Daily Mirror)

City meanwhile could try and sign Tottenham’s England full-back Kyle Walker, 26, as a replacement (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has played down speculation linking Manchester United with a summer swoop for Willian (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho is confident Real Madrid will not embark on another ‘dirty tricks’ campaign to sign David De Gea (Daily Mirror)

Petr Cech will not be leaving Arsenal in the summer, according to the goalkeeper’s agent (Daily Star)

Rob Kiernan insists he is focused on a future at Rangers and won’t quit the club despite savage abuse from fans (Daily Record)

Derek McInnes has put paid to any rumours linking him with a move to Rangers by insisting he is too busy building for the future at Aberdeen (Daily Record)

Watford head coach Walter Mazzarri is eager to keep Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley, 27, at Vicarage Road beyond the end of the season (BT Sport)

Arsenal are engaged in a contract stand-off with Chris Willock, the highly rated academy striker, similar to that experienced by Chelsea with Dominic Solanke (The Times)

Gareth Southgate has been on a fact-finding mission to the NFL to get tips on how to reduce the pressure on England’s players during tournaments (The Times)