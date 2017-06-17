Paper Talk: Spurs scare Man Utd with asking price; De Gea swap

Manchester United have learned what it would cost to sign Eric Dier, while Jose Mourinho’s side could strike a swap deal with Real Madrid, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED LEARN ERIC DIER FEE

Manchester United have been quoted a £50m fee by Tottenham for midfielder Eric Dier, according to a report on Saturday.

The Daily Telegraph says the England midfielder remains very much on Jose Mourinho’s list of transfer targets this summer and has instructed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to make contact with Tottenham to sound them out over a deal.

The player has developed considerably under Mauricio Pochettino at White Hart Lane and has emerged as Mourinho’s leading contender to replace Michael Carrick in the Manchester United midfield.

Dier’s versatility also appeals to Mourinho, but the £50million fee is far more than United wish to pay for the England man, making any deal seem unlikely.

However, the player knows he could double his wages by moving to Old Trafford; Dier signed a new £70,000 a week deal at Spurs during the season so the report hints he could be tempted by the potential move.

REAL MADRID AND MAN UTD COULD NEGOTIATE DE GEA, MORATA SWAP

Jose Mourinho values Manchester United star David de Gea at a staggering £100m and is willing to cut a deal with Real Madrid if he can get Alvaro Morata in return.

That’s according to the Daily Express, who believe the two clubs could yet engineer a sensational swap deal.

De Gea is known to want to return to Spain this summer, where he has long been courted by Real Madrid.

Despite United’s refusal to sell, the player has reportedly stepped up house hunting in the Spanish capital ahead of a possible move.

But United will demand £100million should their hand be forced.

United are currently in negotiations with Real over the transfer of Alvaro Morata, but their opening £52.4million bid is thought to be well short of the European champions’ £70million asking price.

However, a compromise could be reached with Real said to be ‘desperate’ to finally land De Gea, with Zinedine Zidane’s side to hand United Spain striker Morata as well as a £30million cash adjustment.

AND THE REST

Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally told Real Madrid he wants to leave them and is said to favour a move back to Manchester United (The Sun)

Carlos Tevez admits he could quit the Chinese Super League just six months after signing a world-record £615,000-a-week contract (The Sun)

Real Sociedad have confirmed their interest in snapping up Adnan Januzaj (The Sun)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that he has held advanced talks with Chelsea regarding the possible signing of Bertrand Traore (The Sun)

Tottenham are the latest club to enter the race for Lazio winger Keita Balde

Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele has fueled Manchester United transfer rumours by liking a tweet that confirmed Victor Lindelof’s transfer to United (The Sun)

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer a second world-record bid of more than £100m AND Olivier Giroud for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe (The Sun)

Arsenal will go back to Lyon with an improved bid of close to £50m for France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 26. The Gunners had a £30m offer rejected last summer (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is hoping to kick-start his managerial career with Southampton (The Sun)

Hull are trying to hijack Newcastle’s bid to borrow Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham (The Sun)

Chelsea have no intention of allowing Antonio Conte to leave Stamford Bridge – and will back him with a £250m spending spree to prove it (Daily Mirror)

The Premier League champions, meanwhile, are set to announce the arrival of their first summer signing on July 1 when former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero arrives on a free transfer (Daily Mirror)

The biggest hint yet that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal has occurred after a promotional image of them wearing the new home kit was leaked online (Daily Mirror)

Birmingham are waiting to hear from John Terry after offering him a stunning deal to become their best-paid player ever (Daily Mirror)

Virgil van Dijk looks set to stay at Southampton after taking centre stage in the club’s new kit launch campaign (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are in pole position to land Sunderland defender Lamine Kone (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is a summer target for Sevilla and Deportivo La Coruna, according to the player’s agent

Crystal Palace are in the hunt for £8m Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye, who plays for Osmanlıspor in Turkey (Daily Mirror)

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic is set to follow Harry Maguire from Hull to Leicester in a £2m move (Daily Mirror)

Waford boss Marco Silva has failed with an £8m move for Angers attacker Nicolas Pepe (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are to sign £44m Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic within weeks (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are beginning to firm up their interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina (Daily Star)

Former AC Milan boss Alberto Zaccheroni has thrown his hat into the ring for the jobs at Crystal Palace and Southampton (Daily Star)

Michy Batshuayi will reportedly reject any immediate approach from West Ham as he looks to discuss his Chelsea future (Daily Express)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez reportedly wants to sign Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva this summer

Frank de Boer, the bookmakers’ favourite for the Southampton job, is not understood to be in contention to replace Claude Puel (The Independent)

Stoke City’s chief executive has denied outright that the club is interested in signing Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney (The Independent)