Paper Talk: Spurs to swoop for Atleti striker; Man Utd back for Kroos

Manchester United will try again to sign one of Real Madrid’s top stars this summer, while Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign one of Atletico Madrid’s strikers, according to Monday’s papers.

UNITED PLOT FRESH MOVE FOR TONI KROOS

Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in £75million-rated Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, 27, and will seek to test Real Madrid’s willingness to keep the German star in the summer.

United were first linked with the Germany midfield maestro back in the summer of 2013 when then-boss David Moyes believed he’d agreed terms with Bayern Munich to sign the player.

However, Kroos instead signed for Real Madrid, where the player has been a huge success and recently signed a new deal.

However, United boss Jose Mourinho is ready to try again to convince the player to move to Old Trafford as he seeks a long-term replacement for the ageing Michael Carrick.

They are now willing to try and sign the 27-year-old again in the summer, although those close to the Bernabeu hierarchy say they would not sanction a sale.

SPURS ON ALERT AS ATLETI PUT STRIKER ‘UP FOR SALE

Atletico Madrid are open to offers for Kevin Gameiro this summer – potentially solving Tottenham’s strike problem, according to reports.

The French striker moved to the Vicente Calderon last summer in a £35million deal, but has failed to find the form of his Sevilla days, leading to claims in the Daily Mirror that they could sell the Frenchman.

It’s claimed Atleti have sounded out several clubs, including Tottenham who want top class competition back up and competition for Harry Kane, while summer capture Vincent Janssen faces an uncertain future after being given this warning by Mauricio Pochettino.

Gameiro had been a key player in Sevilla’s trio of Europa League successes under Unai Emery.

But he has failed to have the desired impact for Diego Simeone’s side, despite scoring the fastest hat-trick in La Liga in 22 years this past weekend.

His treble after coming off the bench took him to 11 goals in 33 games for Atleti this term.

But he has not been a guaranteed first-choice alongside Antoine Griezmann and could be sold this summer should Atleti persuade Griezmann to stay.

The club are also aware his value will dip once he hits his 30s and are keen to cash in on the striker while they can.

AND THE REST

Manchester City could plot an £8m move for Fulham’s 16-year-old wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon, with Spurs also keen on the London born left-back (The Sun)

Real Madrid have become the latest side to join the Europe-wide battle for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are lining up Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino to replace under-fire Luis Enrique this summer (Daily Express)

But the Spanish side are reportedly also eyeing up Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have initiated discussions over the transfer of 22-year-old Portugal international Bernardo Silva (The Times)

Real Madrid’s Isco, 24, has put Premier League clubs on alert after revealing his frustration at a lack of game time this season – the Spain international has previously been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Lincoln goalkeeper Paul Farman has revealed toast is the secret ingredient fuelling their sensational FA Cup run (Daily Mirror)

Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos is set to sign a new four-year contract with Paris St-Germain as the 22-year-old defender turns down interest from Chelsea and Barcelona (The Sun)

Antonio Conte says there is no room for sentiment over selecting John Terry (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger has admitted the first time he ever lost with Arsenal he threw up (Daily Mail)

Lincoln’s FA Cup heroes are set to receive £5,000 each in bonuses after beating Burnley in the fifth round (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti could face disciplinary action after admitting he raised his middle finger to Hertha Berlin fans, who he claims spat on him (Daily Telegraph)

Odion Ighalo has used his huge Chinese salary to open an orphanage in Nigeria (The Sun)

Everton are lining up Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski to replace Romelu Lukaku (The Sun)

[of_poll name=’What should Arsenal do with Arsene Wenger?’ id=’1436028′]