Paper Talk: Fellaini decision upsets Mourinho; Arsenal plot Dortmund raid

A Manchester United star has stunned the club by turning down a new contract offer, while Newcastle are chasing an Anderlecht defender, according to Thursday’s papers.

MAN UTD STAR TURNS DOWN NEW CONTRACT OFFER

Marouane Fellaini has reportedly left Jose Mourinho stunned by turning down a new Manchester United contract.

The Belgian midfielder will now be able to arrange a pre-contract with a foreign club in the New Year and leave Old Trafford on a free in the summer.

Suitors from Turkey are already lining up for the player, with Besiktas said to be the favourites to land the 29-year-old.

Fellaini’s decision is said to have shocked the club, particularly given his improvement under Mourinho.

Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.

The midfielder currently earns around £120,00-a-week at Old Trafford but the new deal on offer is not thought to represent a big enough increase for Fellaini to consider staying, according to the report in The Sun.

As a free agent he will be able to demand a big pay increase and will also land a hefty signing-on fee.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are reportedly chasing Borussia Dortmund’s in-demand chief scout Sven Mislintat to replace Steve Rowley (The Sun)

Newcastle United are one of a number of English clubs interested in 28-year-old Senegal captain and Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji (Newcastle Chronicle)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba are pushing for a place in Manchester United’s team against Newcastle this weekend (The Sun)

Chris Smalling, Jack Wilshere, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott are not in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans (The Sun)

Sunderland will up their chase for Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill if Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom rejects the move (The Sun)

Real Betis believe they are close to signing Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere for free next summer (The Sun)

Ryan Shawcross is baffled why Chelsea allowed Kurt Zouma to leave on loan as he rates his Stoke team-mate “the ultimate defender” (The Sun)

Southampton’s Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie wants to rejoin his former club Feyenoord (The Sun)

West Brom are close to sacking manager Tony Pulis (Daily Star)

John O’Shea, Glenn Whelan, Jon Walters, Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy are set to announce their Republic of Ireland retirement after failing to reach the World Cup finals (Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho says he is bringing through young players at Manchester United and Scott McTominay is next on the list (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool now rival Arsenal for the most expensive Premier League ticket (Daily Mirror)

Everton have been forced to stick with David Unsworth after Sam Allardyce and Marco Silva said no to the role (Daily Mirror)

Everton have failed with a £10m move for Watford manager Marco Silva (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City defender Pablo Mari, 24, is wanted by a number of Premier League and Championship clubs in the January transfer window. The Spaniard is currently on loan in the Netherlands with NAC Breda (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola is open to extending his Manchester City contract beyond 2019 (Daily Mail)

Dele Alli’s family have spoken to Jorge Mendes about signing the player to Gestifute next year (Daily Mail)

RB Leipzig winger Emil Forsberg says he wants to concentrate on performing for the German club following reports that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking to bring him to Old Trafford (Manchester Evening News)