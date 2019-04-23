Failure to qualify for the Champions League will see three top stars ask to leave Manchester United this summer, while Kieran Trippier is wanted by one of Spain’s biggest clubs, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

FEARS GROW THAT STAR TRIO COULD QUIT MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United could face a huge fight to keep three of their biggest stars if the club misses out on a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League next season.

David de Gea, Paul Pogba, and Romelu Lukaku are, according to The Guardian, all ready to consider their futures at the club in the event that United fail to qualify for the Champions League.

United, who according to The Sun made a £50m profit from their progress to the quarter-finals of the competition this season, face a huge battle to return to the top table of European football next season, with the club – embarrassed 4-0 by Everton on Sunday – locked in a three-way battle with Chelsea and Arsenal to finish fourth.

And in the event of the club missing out and dropping back into the Europa League, The Guardian claims the club will face a huge battle to keep their three star men.

Of the trio, it is fears over De Gea which probably ring loudest for United.

The goalkeeper is yet to agree a new contract with the club and noises about a move to one of Real Madrid, PSG or Juventus will likely grow louder if an extension isn’t soon agreed. The club were forced to trigger the one-year option on his contract earlier this year, but with his arrangement due to expire in 2020, United have mounting concerns this will be his last at the club.

Pogba, meanwhile, has regularly been linked with an exit from the club following a rollercoaster campaign, while it would not be an enormous shock to see Lukaku phased out after the Belgian lost his mantle as the club’s No 1 striker. He was again linked with a move to Inter Milan on Monday.

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid have joined Napoli in showing interest in Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are lining up Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish to replace £80m Wilfried Zaha in the summer (Daily Mail)

Defender Shkodran Mustafi will be among the Arsenal players to be put up for sale in a summer clearout (Daily Mail)

Riyad Mahrez has threatened to quit Manchester City after complaining about a lack of opportunities (Daily Mail)

Ryan Babel has indicated he will leave Fulham in the summer for the sake of his international future (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are following the progress of 21-year-old Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are reportedly lining up Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho as a potential replacement for Eden Hazard (The Sun)

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Joao Felix – with Atletico Madrid willing to sell Antoine Griezmann to fund a move for the Benfica star (The Sun)

Bayern Munich star Renato Sanches has admitted he wants to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino says he is “not optimistic” that Moussa Sissoko will feature in both of Tottenham’s Champions League semi-final legs with Ajax (The Sun)

Kyle Walker says Manchester United won’t roll out the red carpet for City even though the majority of their fans want to see Liverpool miss out on the title (The Sun)

Manchester City are prepared to break their transfer record for £60m Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has demanded the club hold on to “special” manager Rafael Benitez (Daily Telegraph)

Striker Charlie Austin has been told he can leave Southampton as manager Ralph Hasenhuttl plots a summer shake-up (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool have been linked again with Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger says he can see Patrick Vieira “as the Arsenal coach one day” (Daily Mirror)