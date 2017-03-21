Paper Talk: Star’s Man Utd pay hike; Everton watch £50m duo

Manchester United are to reward a defensive star with a new deal, while Everton are watching a £50million duo to replace Romelu Lukaku, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED TO OFFER ROJO NEW DEAL

Manchester United are to offer Marcos Rojo a 12-month contract extension and will sit down for talks with the versatile defender in the summer.

The 27-year-old defender’s current deal still has over two years left to run, but he’s impressed Jose Mourinho enough to earn fresh terms, with The Sun claiming a new deal is likely to take him to 2020.

The Argentine struggled to make an impact under Jose Mourinho, but has since forced his way into the first-team picture.

The paper claims his new deal will likely see his pay raised to £100,000 a week, with a club source quoted as telling the paper: “Jose has been impressed by his desire and attitude and is happy for him to stay.

“They will all sit down at the end of the season and discuss it. Rojo also has no issues with remaining.

“He does have two years left on his current money, but that will stay the same and they’ll be no increase.

“It is just to keep things comfortable for everyone. Jose likes Marcos and things are going well for them both.”

Rojo joined United in a £16million deal from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2014.

EVERTON WANT DUO TO REPLACE LUKAKU

Everton are eyeing La Liga pair Cedric Bakambu and Willian Jose as potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku should the striker leave this summer.

Lukaku’s days at Everton appear to be numbered after the striker said he did not want to sign a new deal and needed to fulfill his ambitions of playing Champions League football – something the Toffees privately believe his mother is to blame for.

And it seems Everton are ready to cash in on the striker this summer, with The Sun claiming the club have already watched potential replacements, with French-born striker Bakambu top of his wish-list.

The striker hit double-figures for goals in his debut campaign for Villarreal last season, though has not had the same impact this time around.

The player is rated at £25million – the same amount it would cost to sign Real Sociedad striker Jose.

The Brazilian has scored 11 times this term, with Goodison scouts among those tracking his progress in the second half of the season.

AND THE REST

Arsene Wenger has been offered a two-year deal to boss Paris Saint-Germain and replace Unai Emery this summer (The Sun)

Injured star Paul Pogba has spent his downtime dancing in front of TV – with Manchester United fans questioning how crocked he really is (The Sun)

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race for Burnley defender Michael Keane (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp has also been impressed by James Milner and looks set to remain at Anfield until 2020 (The Sun)

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Liverpool reject Suso

Footballer Mohammed Anas, who thanked his wife and girlfriend in a post-match interview, has dug himself an even bigger hole by claiming he was talking about his daughter

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Ross Barkley from Everton (Daily Mail)

West Brom defender Craig Dawson went from collecting glasses to downing Arsenal and he’s still not given up on a senior England call-up (Daily Mail)

Antoine Griezmann, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United, has confirmed he will not be leaving Atletico Madrid this summer (Daily Mirror)

Jamie Vardy says he received death threats because of his alleged involvement in the dressing-room mutiny that undermined Claudio Ranieri and led to his sacking

Russia’s most notorious football ­hooligans have warned England fans: “If you thought France was bad, wait until the World Cup next year.” (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho claims Manchester United can no longer buy the best Premier League players (Daily Mirror)

Thibaut Courtois believes Chelsea “will do whatever” to keep Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge long term (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have moved ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala because he doesn’t want to play with Lionel Messi (Daily Express)

Watford are closing in on a permanent move for Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley (Daily Express)

Carlo Ancelotti reportedly blocked a move for Barcelona star Luis Suarez to join Real Madrid in 2014 after having the chance to sign the Uruguayan when he left Liverpool (Daily Express)

Wayne Rooney did not attend a meeting of England players yesterday in which manager Gareth Southgate laid out his ambitious vision of eventually turning them into world champions (Daily Telegraph)

Bacary Sagna has launched a passionate defence of Arsène Wenger and claimed the Arsenal manager is “an institution” (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City are close to confirming a deal with a team in Uruguay as the next stage in City Football Group’s global expansion (The Independent)

Pedro Caixinha is ready to step up his search for a Scottish voice in his Rangers backroom team by starting the interview process in the next 24 hours (Daily Record)

