Paper Talk: Stones swap deal; Galactico up for sale

Manchester City have added a £15m makeweight to sign Everton’s John Stones, while Real Madrid have put Arsenal and Chelsea on red alert, according to Saturday’s papers.

MAN CITY THROW STRIKER INTO STONES DEAL

Manchester City are ready to add striking flop Wilfried Bony as a £15m makeweight to help push through their £50m deal for Everton and England centre-back John Stones.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is happy to use the Ivory Coast forward who has continued in his struggles to make an impression since moving from Swansea for £28m in January 2015.

Ronald Koeman is eager to add another striker to his Toffees squad and so the deal is set to suit all parties involved. Bony, though, is not viewed as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, with the Daily Mail stating that Chelsea have made no official bid yet to try and re-sign their former striker.

ZIDANE OPEN TO MIDFIELDER EXIT

Arsenal and Chelsea have been made aware by Real Madrid that midfielder Isco is available this summer at the right price.

AS has revealed that the La Liga giants have to sell before they can spend and with Zinedine Zidane said to be unhappy with the Spaniard’s lax attitude, he is open to the idea of cashing-in on the 24-year-old, who is valued at around €80m.

Another way in which Isco could leave, is if Real Madrid sign Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic with the Daily Star reporting that Zidane is ready to fork out £34m for the Serbia midfielder.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both been strongly linked with Isco in the past and could reignite their interest knowing there is now a clear change in his availability.

AND THE REST

Leicester City could bid £25m for Brazil and Santos forward Gabriel Barbosa, 19, who is also a target for Juventus and Inter Milan

Chelsea have yet to make a bid for their former striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, with Everton having made clear they will not consider offers for their Belgium international, £28m club-record signing (Daily Mail)

Arsenal and Everton target Julian Draxler has been fined by Wolfsburg after the 22-year-old Germany forward demanded a transfer (Bild, via Metro)

An unnamed Premier League club has made a £72m bid for Real Madrid and Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez, 25 (Marca, via Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho says if he had been named Manchester United manager earlier, the club could have beaten Bayern Munich to the signing Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 18

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned Crystal Palace and any other clubs interested in signing Christian Benteke, 25, that the Belgium striker will not be sold below his value as a “present”

Middlesbrough’s hopes of signing Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo for the season have increased after Real Madrid told the 21-year-old midfielder he could leave on loan (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich want to keep Poland striker Robert Lewandowski at the club, but have refused to pay the 27-year-old “crazy” wages (Bild, via Daily Mail)

Newcastle United’s France midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 26, could be set for a move to Paris St-Germain, though the French champions will have to pay £35m to sign him (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool will be forced to send 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza out on loan this season because he does not yet qualify for a UK work permit (Sun)

West Ham’s move for Inter Milan’s Italy defender Davide Santon, 25, has fallen through and the club will now look to other targets (whufc.com)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says wages are proving the “biggest challenge” as he looks to add recruits to the Premier League newcomers’ squad (Lancashire Telegraph)

Hull City have offered to quadruple Wales boss Chris Coleman’s wages to join the Tigers. The club are also talking to former Chelsea forward Gianfranco Zola about the vacant manager’s position (Telegraph)

Defender Tony Hibbert, who was released by Everton this summer after 25 years at the club, says they are “no longer the people’s club” but instead “a ruthless, horrible business” (Daily Mail)

Midfielder Alex Pritchard, 23, said he “could not wait to get out” of Tottenham after signing for Norwich City (Daily Mirror)

Defender Dani Ayala, 25, is the first of a number of senior Middlesbrough players who will sign new contracts over the coming weeks (Teeside Gazette)