Paper Talk: Superstar trio in Arsenal link; Mahrez acceptance

Arsenal have some big names at the top of their striker wishlist, while Riyad Mahrez’s future with Leicester looks set to be resolved, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL EYE STATEMENT SIGNING

The Gunners were recently linked with a whopping £30m move for Manchester City outcast Wilfried Bony, but The Sun believe Arsene Wenger’s ambitions of signing a new striker are even loftier with Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski top of his wishlist – and Alexandre Lacazette as a third option.

Wenger is said to have spoken with Griezmann during France’s run to the Euro 2016 final in the summer but with the 25-year-old only signing a new deal with Atletico Madrid in June, it would mean Arsenal have to meet the £85.5m release clause in his contract.

That potential setback puts Bayern Munich’s Lewandowski as the first priority and preliminary talks have reportedly begun as to whether Arsenal can construct a cheaper deal for the Polish international. Wenger has long been an admirer of the 27-year-old and his future with the German giants is said to be in doubt following a breakdown in talks over a new deal.

Lacazette is still on Arsenal’s radar, but with Lyon reportedly upping his asking price to £60m the Gunners are not eager as they once were to get the deal through.

MAHREZ SAGA SET TO END

One statement signing Arsenal will not be making, it seems, is the capture of Leicester star Riyad Mahrez, who has accepted that he will be staying with the Foxes.

According to The Guardian, representatives of the club and Mahrez left a meeting on Wednesday with the understanding that the PFA Player of the Year would not be sold under any circumstances before the end of the current window due to little time to find a suitable replacement.

The Gunners were all set to make an improved offer after seeing an initial £30m bid rejected. However, they have now been told that the Algerian is not for sale at any price.

AND THE REST

Jurgen Klopp has blocked Lucas Leiva’s move from Liverpool to Galatasaray at the last minute (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are moving towards a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia (Times)

Arsenal’s Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil, 27, would relish a return to his previous club Real Madrid

Yannick Bolasie will complete his £25m switch from Crystal Palace to Everton in the next 24 hours. The 27-year-old Congolese winger will earn around £90k a week at Goodison Park (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United will allow Adnan Januzaj, 21, to join Sunderland on loan, but will not consider selling the Belgium forward (Various)

However, Januzaj, who has played 66 times for United’s first team, would prefer a move abroad (Independent)

Eintracht Frankfurt have held discussions with Chelsea over the possible loan of defender Matt Miazga (Daily Mail)

Tottenham’s move for Marseille and France winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, 21, could be on the brink of collapse, because of disagreements over the structure of the £11m payment (Guardian)

Atletico Madrid have made a €20m (£17.2m) offer for Santos and Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa, 19, who is reported to be a target for Leicester (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City’s 21-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer could move to Galatasaray permanently, after spending last season on loan at the Turkish club (Manchester Evening News)

West Brom centre-back James Chester is being hunted by Aston Villa and Middlesbrough

Everton target Lamine Kone has told new Sunderland manager David Moyes: ‘Back me or sell me’ (Daily Star)

Hull City could soon be under Chinese ownership after it emerged the owner, the Allam family, are in advanced talks to sell the Premier League club

Wolves have seen their £20m move for 22-year-old Benfica forward Anderson Talisca sanctioned by the Football Association, moving the most expensive deal outside of a top league closer to completion (O Jogo)

Leeds United are close to making Bristol City’s 24-year-old centre-half Luke Ayling their eighth summer signing, for £750,000 (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Napoli could offer Inter Milan €62m (£53.3m) for Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 23, as a replacement for his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain, who joined Juventus for £75m last month (Gazzetta dello Sport)