Paper Talk: Liverpool interest dismissed, new Chalobah deal

Jurgen Klopp will have to look elsewhere after one of his targets dismissed a move to Liverpool, while Nathaniel Chalobah appears to have a bright future at Chelsea, according to today’s papers.

WILLIAMS COMMITS TO BILBAO

Liverpool have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Inaki Williams after the attacker pledged his future to Athletic Bilbao.

Reports on Saturday suggested Liverpool are willing to activate the €50million release clause in Williams’ contract with the La Liga outfit, while The Guardian initially reported interest from the Reds in the summer.

The 22-year-old is considered one of the most exciting prospects in Europe, having broken into the Spanish national side this year.

However, Williams dismissed reports of a move to Anfield, telling Spanish newspaper AS: “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I’m where I want to be. I’m very happy where I am and I am very grateful to Athletic, to the fans, the club and my teammates for their support.

“The truth is I’m very happy here and I want to stay here for many years. I want to be the one who makes the crowd at the San Mames go wild by scoring loads of goals.”

AND THE REST

Nathaniel Chalobah is to be rewarded for breaking into Chelsea’s first-team with a new contract (The Sun)

Everton will reignite their interest in Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini in January (Calciomercato)

Southampton are keeping tabs on 19-year-old Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca, who has a £1.35million release clause (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan will rival Real Madrid and PSG to sign Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (Calciomercato)

Derby manager Steve McClaren’s hopes of recalling Chris Martin have been dashed by Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are monitoring Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel, according to the German club’s chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke (ZDF)

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is a €100million target for Real Madrid (AS)