Liverpool are on the verge of adding a £50m forward to their title-seeking squad, while Chelsea could lose a star youngster to Bayern Munich, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL STEP IN AS ARSENAL SEE PULISIC BID FAIL

Liverpool are on the verge of beating Arsenal to land Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, according to reports.

The Sun claims the Gunners have seen a £35million offer to sign the USA forward rejected by BVB – but are ready to negotiate with Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have already tabled a £45m approach.

Now the paper claims the two clubs are ready to sit down and discuss the deal which is likely to be struck at £50m and see Pulisic move to Liverpool in January – as opposed the end of the season, as had been originally suggested.

The move will end a long-chase for Klopp in Pulisic, who had a £11million offer rejected for the winger in the summer of 2016. Since then, his star has risen dramatically, but Klopp will see the £50million as money well spent if it gives Liverpool the firepower and squad depth to go on and lift the Premier League title.

Pulisic could also find himself in the unique position of landing two title medals in one season, with Dortmund also leading the way in the Bundesliga.

The move for Pulisic – already viewed as potentially USA’s greatest-ever player – has also been warmly greeted by Liverpool’s Boston-based owners FSG.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!

AND THE REST

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is the latest English youngster to be targeted by the Bundesliga’s elite as Bayern Munich ready a £13m offer (Daily Mail)

Dominic Solanke is weighing up an offer from Crystal Palace to move to Selhurst Park on loan and will make a decision in the next 48 hours (Daily Mail)

Sir Alex Ferguson is expected at Manchester United’s training ground on Saturday after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invited his mentor to visit him at the club (Daily Mail)

Mesut Ozil has been left out of the Arsenal squad for their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Saturday evening (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are expected to recoup more than £15m for Brahim Diaz as his move to Real Madrid edges closer (Daily Mail)

Senior sources at the Football Association are confident Declan Rice will commit his international future to England in the wake of signing a new West Ham deal (Daily Mail)

Manchester City remain interested in Leicester and England left-back Ben Chilwell but will not make a move for him in January (Daily Mail)

Sevilla and Argentina midfielder Ever Banega, 30, looks to join Arsenal after his agent flew to London for talks (The Sun)

David Button is set to win the nod as Brighton’s first-choice goalkeeper while Mat Ryan is on Asian Cup duty with Australia (The Sun)

Sunderland boosted their January transfer budget by around £300,000 after attracting more than 47,000 fans to the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day (The Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Timothy Weah has already held secret talks in Glasgow (The Sun)

Jose Antonio Reyes is set to rejoin Arsenal as a part of Unai Emery’s coaching team, according to reports in Spain (Daily Star)

Newcastle’s hopes of sealing a deal to sign Atlanta United striker Miguel Almiron have receded, leading Rafa Benitez to admit his concerns over January transfer business (Daily Star)

European Cup winner Martin O’Neill could make a return to Nottingham Forest as manager if the club parts ways with Aitor Karanka (Daily Express)

PSV Eindhoven forward Hirving Lozano is one of Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s top targets (Daily Express)

Aston Villa have ended interest in a January loan move for Chelsea’s Gary Cahill (Daily Express)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have not even hit top form yet (Daily Telegraph)

Mauricio Pochettino says he wants no repeat of the disrespect he feels was shown to Tottenham by Eden Hazard and his fellow professionals the last time they tried to win the Premier League (Daily Telegraph)

Everton manager Marco Silva says he would rather wait until the summer than risk wasting big money on a new striker this January (Daily Telegraph)

Crystal Palace could allow little-used striker Alexander Sorloth to continue his development in Belgium with Gent (The Guardian)

Liverpool are seeking £75m per season from their next kit deal, an increase of £30m on what New Balance pay for their sponsorship which expires at the end of next season (The Times)

Declan Rice’s new deal at West Ham came with at least a 1,000-per cent pay rise, taking his weekly wage above £40,000 (The Times)