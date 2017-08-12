Paper Talk: Barca have Coutinho back-up plan; Hazard on Real’s radar

Barcelona could turn their attentions to Manchester United’s remaining top transfer target, while Leicester and Stoke are battling to land an enigmatic Crystal Palace attacker, according to Saturday’s papers.

BARCA WEIGH UP MOVE FOR MAN UTD TARGET

Manchester United’s remaining top transfer target is reportedly becoming an option for Barcelona.

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, linked with a move to United all summer, is another option for Barca if they fail to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool.

United have been an loggerheads with Inter over a fee for the Croatian all summer, with the Italian giants said to want Anthony Martial in some capacity in return, but the Daily Express now reports that Ernesto Valverde could switch his attention to the 28-year-old should should Barcelona side not get a deal for Coutinho over the line.

Coutinho, however, has handed in a transfer request at Anfield and it looks more likely that he will move to the Nou Camp than not, which should still leave the door open for United to land Perisic.

PREM PAIR IN BATTLE FOR PALACE ATTACKER

Leicester are reportedly ready to rival Stoke in a move to try and sign Andros Townsend before the transfer window shuts.

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare is said to be lining up the Crystal Palace winger as a potential replacement for Roma target Riyad Mahrez.

The report in the Daily Mirror claims that new Eagles boss Frank de Boer is looking to sell the England winger and that has alerted Mark Hughes’ Potters, who are on the look out for a new wide player after the sale of Marko Arnautovic to West Ham.

However, Stoke will seemingly have to do battle with the former Premier League champions to land the 26-year-old who, like his spell at Tottenham, has struggled to find a consistency to his game.

AND THE REST

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is a ‘Plan B’ target for Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane if he is unable to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signature of Kylian Mbappe (Daily Express)

Chelsea fear Diego Costa is growing fat during his exile from the Chelsea first team (The Sun)

Eliaquim Mangala could get a shock lifeline at Manchester City – as Pep Guardiola struggles to find the new centre-back he wants (The Sun)

Tony Pulis is confident he will have five new signings to help celebrate his own new deal, with Ben Gibson, Gareth Barry and Joel Ward all high on his wanted list (The Sun)

Adrian has been offered a new West Ham contract despite Joe Hart’s arrival on loan as the new number one (The Sun)



Brighton are set to beat Middlesbrough and Sunderland to the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Ezequiel Schelotto (The Sun)

Everton and Southampton are battling it out for the signature of highly-prized Club Brugge youngster Noah Fadiga (The Sun)

Diego Costa is embroiled in a legal battle with Chelsea as the Premier League club remains in the dark over when he will return to England (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have given up their pursuit of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and his Manchester United counterpart David De Gea (Daily Express)



Barcelona star Lionel Messi wants the club to invest the money from Neymar’s sale on Tottenham’s Dele Alli and Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, reports claim (Daily Express)

Manchester United are set to sign teenage Oliveirense striker Bruno Amorim, according to quotes attributed to the Portuguese club’s director Antonio Jose Leite (Daily Express)

Chelsea are set to land right-back target Joao Cancelo after Tottenham refused to meet Valencia’s £25m asking price (Daily Express)



Jose Mourinho says he will not “moan or cry” if Manchester United do not make a fourth new signing this summer (Daily Mail)

Southampton’s new manager Mauricio Pellegrino has warned mutinous captain Virgil van Dijk he is not bigger than the club (Daily Mail)

Jack Colback is set to leave Newcastle United after a training ground row with boss Rafa Benitez (Daily Mail)



Former Blackburn and Nottingham Forest striker Matt Derbyshire has turned down the chance of a Championship return to stay in Cyprus with Omonia Nicosia (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are now odds-on to sign Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater and are maintaining their interest in Everton’s Ross Barkley (Daily Star)

Valencia are looking at Arsenal defender Gabriel Paulista as a potential replacement for Ezequiel Garay, who is heading for Spartak Moscow (Daily Star)

Roma will not increase their offer for Riyad Mahrez, according to the Italian club’s director of football, Monchi (The Guardian)