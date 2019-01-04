Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to battle for a £36million AC Milan midfielder, while Manchester United are refusing to sell a defender to Valencia, according to Friday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM, CHELSEA IN RACE TO SIGN MILAN STAR

Tottenham and Chelsea are reportedly ready to go head to head in the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Both Mauricio Pochettino and Maurizio Sarri are expected to be active in the transfer window this month as they look to cement their place in the top four.

Spurs are expected to sell one of, or maybe even both of Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele this month and would need to bring another midfielder, particularly with Eric Dier still on the sidelines.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are expecting to lose Cesc Fabregas and may strike a deal that could see Kessie and the Spaniard swap clubs.

Ivory Coast star Kessie, 22, is on a two-year loan at Milan from Atalnta with an option to buy and said to be available for around £36million.

Get the latest personalised Blues products on our new TEAMtalk Chelsea shop!

AND THE REST

Manchester United will resist any approaches for Eric Bailly in the January transfer window amid reported interest from Sevilla (Daily Telegraph)

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor could face further questions from a Charity Commission investigation after it emerged he has continued to receive £2.2m pay (Daily Telegraph)

West Brom have launched a bid to sign Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden (Daily Telegraph)

Rangers have been urged to go into partnership with supporters to unlock a potential income stream of up to £6m a year (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is a loan target for La Liga side Sevilla after they let Luis Muriel join Fiorentina but will only be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge if they themselves sign a striker (The Sun)

Tammy Abraham’s move to Wolves is under threat because of a match he played for Chelsea U23s (The Sun)

Southampton are stepping up their interest in £15m-rated Japan forward Shoya Nakajima (The Sun)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe wants Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne in a January loan deal but will have to fight off rival interest from Cardiff City (The Sun)

Crystal Palace have made a £6.5m bid for Everton and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse (The Sun)

Premier League clubs paid less than £90m in tax between them between 2008 and 2017 (The Sun)

Sheffield Wednesday will give fresh starts to outcasts George Boyd, Keiren Westwood and Sam Hutchison (The Sun)

Tottenham are willing to listen to offers for Fernando Llorente, Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Victor Wanyama, as they attempt to raise funds for transfers (Daily Mirror)

Pelle Clement is set to leave Reading and join Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle, managed by former Royals boss Jaap Stam (Daily Mirror)

Nice’s Italian striker Mario Balotelli, 28, could be set for an unexpected return to the Premier League with Newcastle United (Daily Mirror)

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert wants Cardiff winger Anthony Pilkington on loan for the rest of the season (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United are interested in Hoffenheim’s Steven Zuber who has become surplus to requirements at the Bundesliga club (Daily Express)

Gary Rowett is set to be sacked by Stoke if they crash out to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup (Daily Express)

Fulham are considering ending Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s loan spell from Manchester United after he failed to impress new manager Claudio Ranieri (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are hoping to convince Callum Hudson-Odoi to sign a new contract despite bids from Bayern Munich (Daily Mail)

Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal will be reviewed at the end of the season after the midfielder and the club distanced themselves from the possibility of a transfer this month (The Independent)

Manchester City are facing a possible Champions League ban over alleged manipulation of sponsorship money (The Times)

The Chinese owners of Wolves bought a stake in Jorge Mendes’ player agency after being impressed that he ‘indirectly controlled many clubs in major European leagues’ (The Times)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out Belgium international midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, leaving the club this month (Football.London)

Aston Villa face competition from West Brom for Wolves’ English centre-back Kortney Hause (Birmingham Mail)

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a move for Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe (Nottingham Post)

Celtic captain Scott Brown has rejected an opening contract offer from Western Melbourne with the A-League club now preparing an improved deal (Scottish Sun)

Swansea are tracking Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie and will consider making a January move to sign him (Scottish Sun)