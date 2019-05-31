Tottenham are ready to splash out £88m on a double signing, while Manchester United have told Inter Milan how much they will have to pay for Romelu Lukaku, according to Friday’s papers.



POCHETTINO LIFT AS SPURS CLOSE IN ON DOUBLE DEAL

Tottenham are reportedly closing in on an £88million double signing, as Mauricio Pochettino finally gets the opportunity to strengthen his squad.

Having not signed a single player in the last two transfer windows, Spurs look set to splash the cash this summer as they look to mount a serious title challenge next season.

And according to reports in Friday’s papers, two players have been targeted – with bids submitted.

A £53m offer is reportedly in for highly-rated Real Betis midfielder Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, according to The Guardian.

The Argentinian is said to have a buy-out clause of £88m, with Betis keen to fetch as close to that amount as possible, although Spurs are hoping a deal for closer to £50m can be done.

Lo Celso has scored 16 goals and registered six assists in 45 games for Betis this season and would certainly add a goalscoring threat that has been missing from Tottenham’s central midfield area.

The other player tipped to be on his way to north London is PSV winger Steven Bergwijn, who would cost in the region of £35million.

The Sun claims that the 21-year-old, who has scored 15 goals and added 13 assists in 41 appearances this season, has been monitored by Spurs for some time – having impressed for PSV against Pochettino’s men in the Champions League group stage this term.

Reports claim that the player has a €25m exit clause in his contract, although it would appear that Spurs may have to bid more than £30m to land a player who is likely to be viewed as straight competition for Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura.

AND THE REST

Bayern Munich have reportedly had a £70m opening bid for Leroy Sane knocked back by Manchester City (The Guardian)

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly agreeing personal terms for Robert Lewandowski (The Sun)

Frank Lampard wants to keep his former Chelsea team-mate Ashley Cole at Derby next season (The Sun)

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is a £71m target for Atletico Madrid (The Sun)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho (Daily Star)

Liverpool have been in contact with the agent of £70m-rated Lille star Nicolas Pepe (Daily Star)

Manchester United want to recoup £80m for striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan (Daily Mail)

Emerson Palmieri is set to stay at Chelsea next season after speculation he would join Juventus this window (Daily Star)

James Milner and Joel Matip will be offered new deals by Liverpool after featuring prominently in the club’s Champions League campaign (Daily Mail)

Antoine Griezmann is not a priority for Barcelona despite telling Atletico Madrid he will leave this summer (Daily Mail)

Tottenham have dropped their interest in Barcelona’s £30m Andre Gomes with Everton and West Ham left to battle it out over the Portuguese’s signature (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could ignore defensive targets Kalidou Koulibaly and Harry Maguire with Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo all to be handed lifelines at Old Trafford (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield are keen to sign Everton youngster and England U21 international Kieran Dowell (Daily Mirror)

Ashley Young could join up with his former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in the MLS with DC United planning a swoop for the full-back (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have reportedly made a lucrative offer for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are chasing the signatures of Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno and Girona’s Cristhian Stuani this summer (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid are preparing a fresh bid of £106m for Chelsea’s 28-year-old Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner says it is important that manager Jurgen Klopp, who has been in charge since October 2015, “stays for as long as he likes” (Liverpool Echo)

Newly promoted Aston Villa want Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, 29, but face competition from Fulham and Stoke for the Republic of Ireland international (Irish Independent)

Brighton and Stoke are among several clubs interested in signing 22-year-old Portsmouth’s defender Matt Clarke (Sentinel)

Celtic could be in the market for former striker Moussa Dembele who could yet be sold by Lyon this summer (Daily Record)

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a move for Rangers skipper James Tavernier (Daily Record)

Celtic have shown interest in Ipswich defender Dylan Crowe with RB Leipzig also monitoring the 18-year-old (Daily Record)