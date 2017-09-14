Paper Talk: Prem trio eye Bremen star; Hodgson’s Wilshere plan

A trio of Premier League clubs are all keen on signing a Werder Bremen star, while a much-touted Bundesliga striker has hinted that he could move to England next summer, according to Thursday’s papers.

PREM TRIO TARGET BREMEN MIDFIELDER

Tottenham, Everton and Burnley are all reportedly interested in Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney.

The Denmark international is an international team-mate of Christian Eriksen and Weser Kurier claims that Spurs want to unite the duo at club level.

The report also claims that the 26-year-old is keen on a move to England, but that Mauricio Pochettino is not the only interested Premier League boss.

Indeed, Everton’s Ronald Koeman and Burnley chief Sean Dyche have also shown an interest in the Bremen star, who is under contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2021.

Attacking midfielder Delaney has started the season in superb form, having scored five goals in his last three games for club and country, and is said to have a game that is well suited to England’s top flight.

AND THE REST

Everton are tracking Celtic youngster Anthony Ralston, who caught the eye when facing up to Neymar in the Champions League on Tuesday night (The Sun)

Jesse Lingard has promised Wayne Rooney a hero’s welcome when he returns to Old Trafford with Everton this weekend (The Sun)

Jamaal Lascelles has negotiated his Newcastle team-mates a £4million survival bonus from owner Mike Ashley (The Sun)



Roy Hodgson has been promised a £40m transfer budget to revamp his new Crystal Palace squad in January (Daily Star)

Jack Wilshere is set to make his first Arsenal appearance in over a year against Cologne in the Europa League (Daily Star)

Barcelona will not return with a fresh bid for Liverpool’s 25-year-old playmaker Philippe Coutinho, instead turning their attention to 26-year-old Nice attacker Jean Michael Seri (Daily Mirror)



Mesut Ozil’s contract talks have “slowed down” after he asked for £350k per week (Daily Mirror)

Harry Redknapp is facing the sack at Birmingham after their dismal start to the season (Daily Mirror)

Jack Wilshere’s injuries were like a car crash, according to Arsene Wenger (Daily Express)

Romelu Lukaku can emulate Wayne Rooney and become a Manchester United great, says Jesse Lingard (Daily Express)



Roy Hodgson will target Jack Wilshere in January, and is keen on either a loan or a permanent deal for the Arsenal midfielder (Daily Mail)

A member of the Sevilla backroom staff has accused Jurgen Klopp of getting Eduardo Berizzo, the Sevilla manager, sent off (Daily Mail)

Dele Alli is being courted by two of the world’s most powerful agents as he plans the next stage of his career (The Times)

Inter Milan will offer striker Mauro Icardi a new contract with an increased release clause of more than £100m to try to ward off any approaches from Arsenal, Chelsea or Manchester United



Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, attempted to overturn an independent ruling banning Russia’s deputy prime minister from the organisation (The Times)

Burnley have taken former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard, 33, on trial (Lancashire Telegraph)