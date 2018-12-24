Paper Talk: Tottenham eyeing January bid for £35m Barcelona star

Tottenham are being tipped to make a move for a Barcelona star in January, while Newcastle are chasing a new left-back, according to Monday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM CONSIDERING JANUARY RAID ON BARCELONA

Tottenham are being linked with a January move for Barcelona star Rafinha.

The Daily Express claims that Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing up a move for the 25-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Barca this season.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Serie A giants Inter Milan and his contract is due to expire in the summer of 2020.

Rafinha, however, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last month’s clash with Atletico Madrid.

Given his current injury situation, it would appear that a new year move is unlikely but the report goes on to state that Spurs have still registered an interest.

Roma are also said to have shown an interest in the player, with Barca reportedly holding out for a fee in the region of £35million.

AND THE REST

Everton will sanction January loan moves for Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy and Senegal striker Oumar Niasse (Daily Mirror)

Rafa Benitez has fired out an urgent transfer warning to Newcastle – claiming it will be a miracle if they stay up even if they spend in January (Daily Mirror)

Nemanja Matic has insisted Manchester United’s players have to “take responsibility” for Jose Mourinho getting the sack (Daily Mirror)

Sir Alex Ferguson is back in business and working as a consultant to restore Manchester United’s glory days (The Sun)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is wanted in an audacious move from Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir (The Sun)

Chelsea’s Victor Moses is set to re-join Crystal Palace for £12m in the January transfer window (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are monitoring Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey while Juventus also remain keen (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are plotting a January swoop for Frankfurt left-back Jetro Willems (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will have to break their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe as Lille want £72m for the 23-year-old Ivory Coast winger (Metro)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are in a transfer battle for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (Daily Star)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to bring in Bournemouth forward Josh King and Porto centre-back Eder Militao in January (Daily Star)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith wants to strengthen his side’s defence in the January transfer window (Express & Star)

Preston are set to move for Walsall’s 21-year-old English midfielder Josh Ginnelly (Lancashire Post)

Maurice Edu reckons Steve Davis would be a massive asset to Rangers if his dream return to Ibrox is sanctioned next week (Scottish Sun)

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Steven Davis of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal with Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at Amex Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers has urged Leicester to let Filip Benkovic stay at Celtic for the season (Daily Record)