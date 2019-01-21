Tottenham are ready to make a shock move for a West Ham attacker, while a Newcastle forward could be on his way to China, according to Monday’s papers.

SPURS LINE UP SHOCK KANE CONTINGENCY PLAN

West Ham forward Andy Carroll is a shock contender to solve the striker crisis at Tottenham and could be on his way to north London for just £2m, according to reports.

Dele Alli became the latest Spurs player to be crocked when he went down with a hamstring injury against Fulham on Sunday.

Leading marksman Harry Kane is out until early March with ankle ligament damage, while Son Heung-Min is away with South Korea at the Asia Cup and Lucas Moura is on the way back from a thigh problem.

That has led to The Sun reporting that Carroll could be a surprise stop gap for Mauricio Pochettino, with the Hammers striker out of contract at the end of the season and available for a cut-price fee.

However, any potential move across London will depend on whether West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini decides he wants to keep the former England striker as worries continue over Marko Arnautovic’s future at the club.

The Austrian frontman had been expected to move to the Chinese Super League, but that move is now said to have fallen through.

AND THE REST

The proposed deal which will see Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata head to Atletico Madrid will be an initial six-month loan deal with an option to buy for £48.5m (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are set to offer former player Giles Barnes a contract (The Sun)

Arsenal fear Hector Bellerin will miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury (Daily Mail)

AC Milan are close to finalising a £30.9m deal with Genoa for Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek which will trigger Gonzalo Higuain’s move to Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Leeds have asked the FA and EFL to conduct their hearing into Spygate as soon as possible, amid concerns it may impact on their promotion hopes (Daily Mail)

Turkish side Besiktas are considering a move for Tottenham outcast Georges-Kevin N’Koudou (Daily Mail)

Paul Scholes is ready to sign an 18-month deal to become the next manager of his boyhood club Oldham Athletic in the next 10 days (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa and West Brom are preparing to battle it out for the signature of Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings (Daily Mail)

Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping a watchful eye over Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are in talks with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda over a possible move out for their Spanish striker Joselu (Daily Mirror)

Star-hunting Real Madrid have placed £70m-rated Bernardo Silva on their wish list as they plan a summer transfer raid on the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are monitoring Lyon duo Houssem Aouar and Tanguy Ndombele (Daily Mirror)

Marcus Rashford can achieve the same iconic status as Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Daily Mirror)

Jan Siewert will be confirmed this week as Huddersfield’s new boss after being told his long-term future does not depend on keeping them (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to edge out Manchester City in the race for 16-year-old Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba (Daily Star)

Arsenal are said to be battling club legend Thierry Henry for the signature of Gelson Martins from Atletico Madrid (Daily Star)

Cardiff could lose midfielder Harry Arter in the January transfer window, amid interest from several other clubs (Daily Star)

Chelsea’s Victor Moses is close to a move to Fenerbahce, with the Turkish club set to announce the signing after their match with Bursaspor on Monday (Daily Star)

PSG defender Thiago Silva has admitted that it would not necessarily be a bad thing if wantaway star Adrien Rabiot left the club (Daily Star)

Gonzalo Higuain is said to be heading to London on Tuesday to complete his move to Chelsea (Daily Express)

Paul Scholes may have to clarify what he intends to do with his stake in Salford City if, as expected, he is appointed as the new manager at Oldham (Daily Express)

Eden Hazard is prepared to force through a move to Real Madrid, but not until the end of the season (Daily Express)

Maurizio Sarri has insisted he will not change, as he faces up to the first major test of his Chelsea reign (Daily Telegraph)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo could face further punishment by the FA after being sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh for running onto the pitch to celebrate after Diogo Jota’s late winner against Leicester (Daily Telegraph)

Marco Silva is understood to be under increasing scrutiny at Everton after another dismal away defeat on Saturday (Daily Telegraph)

Unai Emery has claimed Mesut Ozil still has a role to play over the coming weeks for Arsenal (Daily Telegraph)

Celtic could end their right-back hunt by snapping up Porto’s Fernando Fonseca with a £2m bid being lined up (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty expects to see out the season on loan at Shrewsbury Town (Scottish Sun)

Sunderland are willing to sell Josh Maja to Celtic, but only if they can have him back on loan for the rest of the season (Scottish Sun)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is poised to sign for Juventus on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy for £7.1m (The Guardian)

Marvin Compper is still in talks with Celtic over his exit from the club (Daily Record)

Morton are interested in signing former Bulgarian under-21 forward Nikolay Todorov on a free transfer after the player left Serie C side Rieti last week (Daily Record)