Paper Talk: Tottenham eyeing shock loan move for Liverpool forward

Tottenham are considering making a temporary move for a Liverpool forward, while Arsenal look set to suffer a midfield target blow, according to Thursday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM EYEING UP TEMPORARY KANE REPLACEMENT

Tottenham are reportedly considering Divock Origi as a temporary replacement for injured talisman Harry Kane.

The England captain will be sidelined until early March after suffering ankle ligament damage in the home defeat to Manchester United, leaving Spurs short of attacking options for the next six weeks.

With Son Heung-Min also away on Asian Cup duty with South Korea, Mauricio Pochettino is set to turn to either Fernando Llorente or Lucas Moura to lead the line – although the latter is on his way back from injury himself.

Pochettino is said to have held transfer talks with chairman Daniel Levy on Wednesday, as he considers bringing in a replacement, and the Daily Telegraph states that Tottenham are considering a move for Reds forward Origi.

The 23-year-old Belgian has fallen way down the pecking order at Anfield but the likelihood of Liverpool allowing one of their squad players to join a title rival seems highly unlikely, especially after they allowed Dominic Solanke to recently join Bournemouth.

Spurs, however, face a difficult decision over who to replace Kane with, especially as Llorente has already made it clear that he would prefer a move back to Spain this month to get some regular game time.

AND THE REST

David De Gea is ready to commit his future to Manchester United after seeing his trophy hopes boosted since the sacking of Jose Mourinho (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Paul Pogba he will build his Manchester United team around him (The Sun)

Manchester United are demanding a fee of around £15m from AC Milan, Porto and Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande for midfielder Marouane Fellaini (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp is ready to do a U-turn on his plans not to sign any players in this window (The Sun)

Everton face a battle with Wolves and Southampton for RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin (The Sun)

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to fight over the signature of Crystal Palace’s 21-year-old right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City could miss out on highly-rated Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong because only PSG are prepared to meet Ajax’s asking price of £66.4m (Daily Mirror)

Denis Suarez was named in Barcelona’s matchday squad to face Levante, potentially scuppering Arsenal’s chances of acquiring his signature (Daily Mirror)

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit says nothing has changed under new manager Unai Emery from when Arene Wenger was in charge (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Charlie Colkett is the subject of a tug-of-war between Aston Villa and Swedish club Ostersunds (Daily Mirror)

West Ham have lined up Celta Vigo’s Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, 22, as a potential replacement if 29-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic leaves (Sky Sports)

Liverpool are edging closer to signing Red Bull Salzburg striker Moanes Dabour (Daily Star)

Arsenal are planning to lure Jack Clarke away from Leeds United, with the forward’s contract talks on hold until the summer (Daily Star)

Manchester City have opened talks with Hadjuk Split for a £7m deal for 18-year-old Croatian midfielder Ante Palaversa, a possible long-term Fernandinho replacement (Daily Mail)

Arsenal will overhaul their scouting department after the expected departure of head of recruitment Sven Mislintat (Daily Mail)

Michy Batshuayi wants to move on loan to Monaco, despite Chelsea preferring him to move to Everton for £40m (Daily Telegraph)

Unai Emery says he likes provoking friction among his players after his decision to drop Mesut Ozil (Daily Telegraph)

Antonio Valencia has told Manchester United that he will remain at the club until the summer even if they do not extend his contract into next season (The Times)

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is facing a fight to be fit for Europa League clash with Valencia (Scottish Sun)

Scott McTominay could leave Old Trafford on loan, with both Celtic and Aberdeen interested in the midfielder (Daily Record)

Damien Duff says Brendan Rodgers is in his dream job with Celtic and would not want to leave should Leicester come calling (Daily Record)