Paper Talk: Arsenal in pole position for Evans; Llorente London bound

Tottenham are reportedly considering a surprise move for a Premier League hitman, while Arsenal are favourites to land a Manchester City and Leicester target, according to Thursday’s Deadline Day newspapers.

ARSENAL IN POLE POSITION FOR BAGGIES STAR

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to sign West Brom star Jonny Evans from under Manchester City’s noses.

The Gunners and Leicester are both said to have had £25million bids rejected by the Baggies, but The Sun claims that Arsene Wenger’s men remain at the front of the queue for the Northern Ireland defender.

Evans, however, is believed to favour a move to Manchester City, as he still lives in the North West, but City are said to have been put off by West Brom’s high valuation of the 29-year-old, leaving the door open for Arsenal.

TOTTENHAM EYEING SHOCK STRIKER SWOOP

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly weighing up a late move for Chelsea target Fernando Llorente.

The Swansea striker has been strongly tipped to make a move to Stamford Bridge this summer, having worked under Antonio Conte at Juventus.

Conte wants the 32-year-old as cover for Alvaro Morata, with the Spain striker likely to fetch a fee of around £15million.

However, The Sun claims that Spurs are ready to make a late bid for Llorente, who is still recovering from a broken leg suffered on his summer holiday, as Pochettino is not convinced that Harry Kane’s current understudy Vincent Janssen can thrive in the Premier League.

Swansea will allow Llorente to leave if they can land former striker Wilfried Bony from Manchester City before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Thursday.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are attempting to seal a last-minute swoop for Paris Saint-Germain forward Julian Draxler – or they will block Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City have still to meet West Brom’s £30m asking price for defender Jonny Evans (Daily Mirror)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has agreed a move to Liverpool – leaving Chelsea furious (Daily Mirror)



Juventus are still “monitoring” Liverpool midfielder Emre Can (Daily Mirror)

Leicester are offering winger Demarai Gray a hefty pay rise in a new contract after rejecting bids for him from Bournemouth and Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Jadon Sancho’s representatives are set to hold talks with Manchester City on Thursday, as they look to resolve the young winger’s future (Daily Mirror)

Jason Denayer has turned down Celtic to re-sign for Galatasaray on loan from Manchester City (Daily Mirror)



Wolves are sweating on a £10m-plus offer for PSV Eindhoven’s Jurgen Locadia (Daily Mirror)

Bojan has been offered an escape route from Stoke by Malaga (Daily Mirror)

Leicester City have made a £2m offer for Sheffield Wednesday teenager George Hirst (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is being lined up for a dramatic deadline day switch to West Ham (The Sun)



Watford boss Marco Silva is set to raid former club Sporting Lisbon for £3m Dutch defender Marvin Zeegelaar (The Sun)

Middlesbrough will rebuff any transfer deadline bids for star winger and Lille target Adama Traore (The Sun)

Leicester, Crystal Palace and West Brom are in a three-way tussle for Lokomotiv Moscow star Solomon Kvirkvelia (The Sun)



Reading have been told they will have to find £8m to sign Brighton striker Tomer Hemed (The Sun)

Crystal Palace have offered Manchester City £23m for Mangala should he not be involved in any deal for Jonny Evans (The Sun)

Newcastle outcast Jack Colback is wanted by Championship rivals Hull City and Sunderland (The Sun)

Sunderland hope to complete a loan move for Aston Villa striker Ross McCormack after off-loading Wahbi Khazri (Daily Star)



Manchester City are gearing up to clock significant air miles in a bid to seal the deadline day captures of Alexis Sanchez and Jonny Evans – but their progress hinges on misfit Eliaquim Mangala (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are discussing a possible deal for Wolves winger Jordan Graham (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are confident they can hold onto Alexis Sanchez as a result of their cash boost received from Liverpool for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Daily Express)

Brighton defender Connor Goldson is close to a move to Ipswich on loan (Daily Express)

Tottenham are locked in a transfer deadline day battle with West Ham to sign Andre Gomes on loan from Barcelona (Daily Telegraph)



Chelsea have not discounted making one final bid for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro (Daily Telegraph)

Southampton have told Chelsea they have no intention of letting Cedric Soares leave – he had been viewed as a possible alternative for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who appears to be on his way to Liverpool (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal and Leicester have had bids worth at least £25m for Jonny Evans rejected by West Brom as Man City’s hopes of signing the centre-half hang in the balance (Daily Telegraph)

Stoke City’s record signing Gianelli Imbula is set to join Toulouse on loan (Daily Telegraph)



Jurgen Klopp could spend as much as £175m on deadline day, with his headline signings Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thomas Lemar and Virgil van Dijk (The Times)

Diego Costa is closing on a £50m move back to Atletico Madrid (The Times)