Paper Talk: Tottenham join race for £70m Serie A hitman

Tottenham have joined the race to sign a £70million Serie A star, while Man Utd have stepped up their interest in an AC Milan defender, according to Sunday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM TARGET SERIE A HOTSHOT

Tottenham are reportedly set to join the race for Fiorentina’s £70million-rated winger Federico Chiesa.

Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bolster his attacking ranks in the summer, in order to provide stiffer competition for Harry Kane, and is believed to be a huge admirer of the 21-year-old Italian.

The Sun claims Spurs have made Chiesa their top target and are plotting to make a big-money move for him at the end of the season

Tottenham will however, face stiff competition for the young forward, with Manchester United, Chelsea Juventus and AC Milan among a host of other clubs keen on Chiesa.

The Italy international, who has won 11 caps for his country, is said to have his heart on joining compatriot Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge, although that now looks highly unlikely given the club’s recent two-window transfer ban.

AND THE REST

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has issued a “come and get me” plea to Manchester United (Daily Star Sunday)

Virgil van Dijk is heading for a bumper new contract at Liverpool as the club look to quash any interest at all from Barcelona and Real Madrid (Daily Star Sunday)

Chelsea have put Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo on their list of managerial targets should they decide to move on from Maurizio Sarri in the summer (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal are ready to rival Liverpool for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Matthias Ginter, who is valued at around £35m by his club (Daily Star Sunday)

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is interested in Fenerbahce midfielder Elif Elmas, who is being tracked by top clubs across Europe (Daily Star Sunday)

Mike Ashley has told Rafa Benitez he can sign “another Miguel Almiron” if he commits his long-term future to Newcastle (Daily Star Sunday)

Alexis Sanchez is set to dig his heels in and resist any attempts from Manchester United to sell him this summer (Sunday Express)

Arsenal and Tottenham will go head-to-head for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals (Sunday Express)

Zinedine Zidane is set to become Juventus’ next manager after being put off Chelsea by their impending transfer ban (Sunday Express)

Manchester United will pay Molde £6m as a goodwill gesture to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as boss (Sun on Sunday)

United want to break the deadlock over David de Gea’s new deal and reopen talks (Sun on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho could be installed as Real Madrid’s new £17m-a-year manager as soon as Monday (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice will be named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the first time on Wednesday and there could also be a call for Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are ready to battle it out with Atletico and Real Madrid for Ajax for defender Nicolas Tagliafico (Sun on Sunday)

Wolves may be plotting a stunning move for Benfica’s Joao Felix to trump some of Europe’s biggest clubs (Sun on Sunday)

Bournemouth are looking to tie down midfielder Ryan Fraser on a club record £100,000-per-week deal (Sun on Sunday)

Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers want Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne (Sun on Sunday)

Celtic and Rangers are interested in Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, who has enjoyed an impressive season on loan with Bristol City (Sun on Sunday)

Jack Butland, James McClean and Bojan top the list of likely exits if Stoke City are unable to secure a return to the Premier League this season (Sun on Sunday)

Steve Bruce is keen on bringing Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole to Sheffield Wednesday next season (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea defender Reece James could be loaned out to a Premier League rival next season with rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace both interested (Sun on Sunday)

Ryan Giggs will take a look at potential call-up Rabbi Matondo this week when Schalke take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are monitoring AC Milan right-back Davide Calabria as they look to replace veteran Antonio Valencia (Sunday Mirror)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joked that he is ready to boot Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk out of his house as Manchester United look to make the Norwegian’s return to Old Trafford permanent (Sunday Mirror)

Jose Mourinho’s likely return as Real Madrid boss can still save Gareth Bale’s Bernabeu career, according to Wales legend Mickey Thomas (Sunday Mirror)

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar has put himself back on the radars of Arsenal and Tottenham (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City bosses are even more determined to make the club the envy of world football after UEFA’s decision to open an investigation into alleged Financial Fair Play violations (Sunday Mirror)

Everton are keeping tabs on Cardiff loanee Victor Camarasa with doubts over the future of midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin (Sunday Mirror)

Aleksandar Mitrovic will escape relegation-haunted Fulham in the summer with China his most likely destination (Sunday Mirror)

Henry Onyekuru will head back to Everton this summer after a loan spell with Galatasaray but his form there has made him a target for the likes of PSG, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom are targeting Slavisa Jokanovic and David Wagner after taking the controversial decision to sack Darren Moore, with the club fourth in the Championship (Sunday Telegraph)

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could get his first England U21 call this week (Mail on Sunday)

Kieran Tierney has swatted away talk of Brendan Rodgers plundering him from Celtic – even though it’s his pals who are asking (Daily Record)