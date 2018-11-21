West Ham look set to lose a star talent to rivals Tottenham, while Manchester United are closing in on the signing of a long-term Jose Mourinho target, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

SPURS READY TO PLAY TRUMP CARD FOR RICE

Tottenham will bid to beat Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Declan Rice by opening talks with the defender in the coming days.

The Sun writes that the player, available on a free summer 2019, is currently only paid £3,000 a week and talks over a new contract have so far failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion as far as West Ham are concerned.

And amid growing fears that the player is set to quit the Hammers, the Sun says Tottenham are preparing a bid to convince the player to move across London with a pay packet they feel is worthy of his standing in the game.

And financially-savvy Spurs, who failed to make a summer signing amid soaring stadium costs, believe that picking up Rice on a free next summer will represent excellent business – and they will also likely offer the 19-year-old a hefty signing-on fee to make the switch.

Rice, who left Chelsea’s academy as a 15-year-old, is also wanted back by the Blues, while Manchester United are also known to watching developments.

But by acting first, Spurs have put themselves in the driving seat to sign the player, who has already rejected a deal of around £20,000 a week to re-sign with the Hammers.

Get the latest personalised Hammers products on our new TEAMtalk West Ham shop!

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are considering whether to sell Croatia winger Ivan Perisic to Manchester United for £31m (The Sun)

Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui approached the US Soccer Federation about becoming their national team manager but was turned down (The Sun)

Manchester City are willing to pay a club-record £75m to win the upcoming bidding war with Barcelona for Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong (Daily Mirror)

Wolves players have been promised a £12m bonus scheme if the club pull off qualification to the Europa League this season (Daily Mirror)

Wilfried Zaha says he will be fit for Crystal Palace’s Premier League clash with Manchester United this weekend (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are lining up a £5m January move for Olympiakos’ Brazil-born Greek international left-back Leonardo Koutris (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will ask for a January loan move as Schalke and Crystal Palace renew their interest in his services (The Times)

N’Golo Kante is ready to sign a new Chelsea contract worth around £290,000-a-week (Daily Telegraph)

Marcus Rashford will be offered a new ‘double-your-money’ £150k-a-week contract in talks with Manchester United this week (Daily Star)

Tottenham are braced for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid’s attempts to sign star midfielder Christian Eriksen (Daily Star)

The PFA’s former financial arm was more than £1m in the red when it went into liquidation, having squandered the personal savings of a number of its members (Daily Mail)

Jlloyd Samuel’s widow asked the PFA for £70,000 to help pay off his debts following his passing but they claimed they could only offer her £11,000 despite spending up to £9m on memorabilia (Daily Mail)

The FA are already helping to draw up security plans amid fears England’s travelling support could cause trouble at the Nations League finals in Portugal next summer (Daily Mail)

The FA’s proposal for their solution to Brexit is being met with resistance by the Premier League despite maintaining the current number of non-homegrown players across the 20 clubs (Daily Mail)

Southampton’s board will decide to sack Mark Hughes if the Saints lose to Fulham at the weekend (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are keen to sign Manchester City’s 19-year-old Spaniard Brahim Diaz if he does not sign a new contract before next summer (Daily Mail)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Brahim Diaz of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Brahim Diaz of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Fulham at Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater is showing no interest in leaving Chelsea despite Maurizio Sarri telling him he won’t play in any competition this season (Daily Mail)

Paul Pogba has returned to Manchester United earlier than scheduled from a trip to Dubai so he can make a quicker recovery from injury (Daily Express)

Arsenal are planning to promote Sven Mislintat to technical director after another round of internal restructuring (The Independent)