Tottenham are ready to make a move for Kieran Trippier’s replacement, while Man City are interested in signing a Man Utd central defensive target – according to Monday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM TARGET TRIPPIER UPGRADE

Tottenham have reportedly decided to move Kieran Trippier on to another club this summer and are ready to move for Norwich City’s Max Aarons as a replacement.

A report in the Daily Express claims that Spurs are ready to swoop for the 19-year-old, who was this week named in the PFA Championship Team of the Season.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to offload Manchester United target Trippier after the England star suffered a huge slump in form after his World Cup heroics with the national side last summer.

The report goes on to state that Tottenham want Aarons, who has two years remaining on his Canaries contract, to compete with youngster Kyle Walker-Peters for the right-back spot in north London.

Aarons only broke into the Norwich first team at the start of this season has also been watched by Manchester United scouts in recent weeks.

AND THE REST

Manchester United and Liverpool are in a race to buy £60m-rated Lille forward Nicolas Pepe (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are set to miss out on Borussia Monchengladbach star Thorgan Hazard this summer after he agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mirror)

Zinedine Zidane has publicly questioned Gareth Bale’s focus – further fueling speculation he will leave Real Madrid this summer (Daily Mirror)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder wants to sign Cameroonian striker Stephane Bahoken (Daily Express)

Manchester City have joined rivals United in a battle to try and sign Leicester’s Harry Maguire. The Foxes are keeping tabs on Burnley’s James Tarkowski (Daily Express)

Everton defender Ashley Williams is a target for MLS club DC United (The Sun)

West Ham and Watford are interested in Colombia forward Juan Cuadrado, with Juventus keen to offload him in the summer (The Sun)

PSG will offer £60m for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, but the Serie A champions want £86m for the Bosnian (The Sun)

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku will be sold this summer for £200m (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth are considering a move for 20-year old West Brom defender Dara O’Shea (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have been given a boost ahead of Wednesday’s game against Barcelona with the news Roberto Firmino has been cleared to resume training (Daily Mail)

Joe Hart, 32, could be allowed to leave Burnley on a free transfer this summer, with several Ligue 1 clubs interested (Daily Mail)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri expects on-loan striker Gonzalo Higuain to remain at the club next season (Daily Star)

Juventus and Man Utd have been told they must pay £86m for Real Madrid ace Raphael Varane (Daily Star)

Hearts boss Craig Levein claims the Jambos’ need to sign four players to turn them into SPL title contenders (Daily Record)

Manuel Pellegrini is keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Cabellos, with Pedro Obiang expected to leave West Ham (Daily Star)

Newcastle are considering Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck, who could be available on a free transfer this summer (Daily Star)

17-year-old Josh McPake will be offered a new Rangers contract after interest from Liverpool following his Scottish Youth Cup final display (Daily Record)