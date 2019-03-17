Tottenham want a world-record fee if they are to sell Christian Eriksen, while Arsenal are eyeing a swap deal for a new right-back, according to Sunday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM WANT WORLD-RECORD ERIKSEN FEE

Tottenham reportedly want a world-record £200m for playmaker Christian Eriksen if Real Madrid come calling in the summer.

The north London giants are desperate to try and get the 26-year-old to commit to a new long-term contract with the club, but now appear to be resigned to the fact they will have to sell a star man who has just over a year left on his current deal.

Eriksen is said to have dreamt of playing for Real since he was a child and the Spanish giants are known to be showing a huge interest in the Dane.

LaLiga rivals Barcelona are also in the hunt, but Eriksen is only interested in heading o the Bernabeu at this point.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is once again ready to play hardball over one of his top players and will only accept a bid of more than the current world-record transfer fee of £198m.

Levy hopes that a £200m valuation will force suitors to give up on their interest in the attacker, while discussions over a new deal continue in the background.

AND THE REST

Manchester United keeper David de Gea is a Real Madrid target again now Zinedine Zidane is back at the Bernabeu (Sunday Mirror)

Gareth Southgate has already told £100m-rated wonder-kid Jadon Sancho he is going to the Nations League finals this summer (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has promised to get a tattoo if City win the Champions League this season (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has revealed there is “no chance” he will stay at Stamford Bridge unless he is promised more game time (Sunday Mirror)

Phil Foden will be staying at Manchester City next season despite loan interest (Sunday Mirror)

Crystal Palace are ready to battle arch-rivals Brighton for Newcastle midfielder Mo Diame, who is out of contract in the summer (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham have been boosted in the pursuit of Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, who is stalling on signing a new deal (Sunday Mirror)

Paul Scholes walked out on Oldham after claiming 12 of his players had been promised new contracts behind his back (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal have been dealt a major blow in their hunt for a technical director after Monchi hinted at a return to his old club Sevilla (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal may throw players at Crystal Palace in a bid to land right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea will insist on keeping Callum Hudson-Odoi if Eden Hazard leaves for Real Madrid this summer (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United and Manchester City are on red alert as Barcelona consider selling Samuel Umtiti, according to reports (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester United’s Antonio Valencia on a free transfer this summer (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United plan to send Dean Henderson, currently on loan at Sheffield United, on loan to a top-flight club next season (Sun on Sunday)

Burnley want to join the race for Chelsea right-back Reece James – and offer a deal that suits the club and player (Sun on Sunday)

Martin Dubravka’s agent says the Newcastle goalkeeper is being tracked by Juventus (Sunday Express)

Jurgen Klopp has reassured Liverpool fans there is no chance of him taking the Bayern Munich job in the immediate future (The Observer)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is set to return to action before the end of the season (Sunday Mail)