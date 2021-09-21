Paper Talk: Man Utd line up Tottenham enigma to replace superstar

Man Utd have identified an expensive Tottenham star to replace Paul Pogba – should he depart, while Leeds have reportedly held ‘talks’ with an exciting Dutch winger – all in Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

MAN UTD TURN TO TOTTENHAM

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Paul Pogba has led to Man Utd plotting a Tottenham raid.

Pogba, 28, is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford. He was recently named on a four-man ‘contract list’ the Red Devils have drawn up.

After his stellar start to the season, it comes as no surprise to see Man Utd wish to retain the dynamic Frenchman.

But negotiating with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has rarely proved a straightforward task. The likes of Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid have been reported to be lurking if a breakthrough cannot be made.

As such, Monday’s Euro Paper Talk highlighted the possibility of AC Milan enforcer Franck Kessie being drafted in to fill the void.

But according to the Express (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is also on their radar.

Ndombele – Spurs’ club record signing at £55.45m – appeared destined to leave North London in the summer. The 24-year-old reportedly set his sights on a move elsewhere, though concrete interest failed to materialise.

New boss Nuno Espirito Santo seemingly retains hope Ndombele can be a fixture in his sides.

He started in their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday. But prising out the undoubted talent Ndombele possesses has been a difficult task for both of Nuno’s predecessors.

Nonetheless, that task could be taken from Nuno’s hands if Man Utd come calling. Ndombele’s contract has four years left to run with Tottenham. As such, Daniel Levy would likely demand a significant fee for his signature.

LEEDS IN ‘TALKS’ WITH DUTCH WINGER

Leeds Utd have not given up hope of signing Dutch winger Noa Lang. The 22-year-old emerged on the Whites’ radar over the summer. The Whites have continued to monitor Lang and have reportedly held ‘talks’. (Football Insider)

Chelsea transfer target Matthijs de Ligt has a ‘special release clause’ in his contract at Juventus that becomes active in the summer of 2022. (Daily Star)

The Chelsea career of Danny Drinkwater has been a “shambles”. That’s according to the player himself. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Liverpool and Everton midfielder Don Hutchison believes Donny van de Beek must leave Man Utd in order to keep his career alive. (Daily Mail)

Denis Law wants to help transform how sport supports dementia sufferers after becoming a new champion of a campaign by the Alzheimer’s Society. (Daily Mail)

LIVERPOOL EYE SHOCK CHELSEA RAID

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi ahead of the January transfer window. (Daily Express)

Ronald Koeman is facing an uphill struggle to retain his position as Barcelona boss. (Daily Express)

Brighton star Yves Bissouma has admitted his “dream” is to play in the Champions League. Nevertheless, he is still content with life with the Seagulls… for now. (Daily Mirror)

The injury bug has bitten Man City. Ilkay Gundogan is the latest to visit the treatment room. (The Sun)

Andreas Christensen is ready to sign a new deal with Chelsea – after initially being offered a pay cut. (The Sun)

ARSENAL TALISMAN ATTRACTING EUROPEAN INTEREST

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Bukayo Saka and are expected to make a move for the Arsenal winger this season. (Daily Mail)

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho did not last long at Al Ahli. After just four appearances for the Saudi Arabian club Paulinho has left. (Daily Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo had another potential suitor this summer before joining Man Utd. Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the chance to bring him back to Spain. (The Sun)

Liverpool are battling a fresh spate of injuries after Thiago Alcantara picked up a knock against Crystal Palace. (The Sun)

Premier League refs’ chiefs are pleased with the way VAR is working – despite a weekend of controversy. (The Sun)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

James Rodriguez is reportedly in the Middle East for talks to end his Everton hell. (The Sun)

Liverpool are in line to pay stricken Championship club Derby County a £100,000 windfall if teenager Kaide Gordon makes his debut this week. (Daily Telegraph)

Jesse Lingard is one of four players on Manchester United’s list of stars they want to tie down to new contracts this season. (Daily Star)

Tottenham have no plans to change their policy on statues. That’s amid pleas from fans for the club to produce a lasting memorial for Jimmy Greaves. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan are keen to offload Chile forward Alexis Sanchez. Real Betis and Sevilla have expressed interest in the 32-year-old. (InterLive)