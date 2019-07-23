Tottenham are poised to unveil signings three and four of a busy summer this week, while Juventus’ asking price for Paulo Dybala is sure to catch Manchester United’s attention, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

SPURS SET TO SIGN LO CELSO AND SESSEGNON

Tottenham will this week take their summer spending past the £150m with the captures of Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claims deals worth a combined £80m are on the brink of being finalised for the duo, with their arrivals poised to be completed before the end of the week.

The paper says Spurs are set to fork out between £54m and £60m for Lo Celso, with a further £20m to £25m spent on Fulham teenager Sessegnon.

Spurs have chased Argentina playmaker Lo Celso all summer and his signing is now meant to be imminent.

The Real Betis man has pushed hard for the move to North London and the LaLiga side are now willing to let him leave for a fee lesser than his €100m exit clause, with Tottenham’s case helped by their imminent signing of Nabil Fekir from Lyon.

Sources in Spain expect Lo Celso to fly to London for a medical this week if a fee is finally agreed.

Spurs are also closing on a deal for long-term target Sessegnon after the Mirror reported on a breakthrough in talks with Fulham.

They claim a deal worth an initial £20m, with a further £5m in add-ons, has been agreed with the Cottagers for the 19-year-old, now in the final year of his contract.

Sessegnon will be brought in as a direct replacement for Danny Rose, who is being allowed to leave the club this summer.

Mauricio Pochettino has forked out a combined £73m on Tanguy Ndombele and Jack Clarke already this summer but the next two arrivals will take their spending well past the £150m mark.

AND THE REST

Juventus are willing to sell Argentina forward Paulo Dybala to Manchester United this summer, provided their demands of between £70m and £90m are met (Daily Mail)

Gareth Bale will scoop a minimum £20m welcome bonus if he becomes the Chinese Super League’s most prestigious recruit (Daily Mail)

Maurizio Sarri is driving Juventus’ move for Tottenham’s Danny Rose (Daily Mail)

Manchester City remain in talks with Velez Sarsfield over teenage midfielder Thiago Almada but have still to agree a deal (Daily Mail)

Frank Lampard has sat down with Tammy Abraham and assured the 21-year-old Chelsea striker he will get regular first-team football this season (Daily Mail)

Sheffield United will listen to offers for winger Mark Duffy after refusing to offer him a new contract (Daily Mail)

England goalkeeper Jack Butland’s international career is in jeopardy as his protracted move to Bournemouth stalls (Daily Mail)

Unai Emery has confirmed Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on a one-year loan deal (The Sun)

Tottenham have edged closer to landing Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for a knockdown £45m (The Sun)

Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to create ‘fantasy stars for the future’ at Southampton (The Sun)

Toby Alderweireld expects to stay at Tottenham, despite Roma being linked with the 30-year-old Belgium defender, who has a clause in his contract that he must be sold if a club meets a £25m buyout fee by Thursday (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City have denied Bayern Munich’s claims that the clubs are in talks over the £100m transfer of Germany winger Leroy Sane to the Bundesliga side (Daily Mirror)

Luke Shaw says the “hurt” suffered by Manchester United’s ­players last season is ­driving them on to take the club back to the top (Daily Mirror)

Granit Xhaka says Arsenal have learned lessons from last season and insists they cannot afford another bad start (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp has admitted his concerns over the lack of time his Liverpool players have had off this summer (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are still in the dark over when they will play in this year’s Club World Cup (Daily Mirror)

Kurt Zouma expects to stay with Chelsea this summer – but has told Frank Lampard he wants first-team football (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City’s record signing Rodri insists he can be much more than Pep Guardiola’s midfield enforcer (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have fallen from second to sixth in Forbes’ list of the world’s most valuable sports teams (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are still some way off Crystal Palace’s £80m valuation for Zaha, with the Selhurst Park club having rebuffed the latest approaches (The Independent)

Arsenal have decided against making a further move for Kieran Tierney after having a third bid rejected (Daily Record)