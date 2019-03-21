Tottenham are ready to make a move for a Barcelona midfielder this summer, while a top Arsenal target is wanted by AC Milan, according to Thursday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM LOOKING TO LAND PORTUGAL STAR IN SUMMER DEAL

Tottenham could be looking to pinch Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes from under the nose of Everton, where he is currently on loan.

The Portuguese star has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp, but has performed well for the Toffees this season – leading to firm interest from Spurs, who were keen on landing the 25-year-old last summer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men have failed to make a single signing in the last two transfer windows, but are expected to make a splash this summer – particularly given the likelihood that they are set to lose Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld for big money.

The report in The Sun goes on to state that Spurs are hoping to take advantage of the Portugal international adjusting to the Premier League in his season at Goodison Park.

The report adds that Gomes could be lured to London this summer, if Spurs can once again qualify for the Champions League – with a permanent switch to Merseyside highly unlikely.

Indeed, Gomes recently told Sky Sports: “I feel more like a man now. Now I feel mature and experienced. I’m really happy to be in the Premier League and England.”

AND THE REST

Borussia Dortmund will put a £100m price-tag on Jadon Sancho this summer – and try to get Callum Hudson-Odoi if they need to replace him (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have been dealt a huge boost in their pursuit of Antoine Griezmann – with Barcelona cooling their interest in the French superstar (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea may be dealt a further blow in addition to their two-window transfer ban, as loan signing Mateo Kovacic is open to joining one of their Premier League rivals (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Philippe Coutinho – but the Brazilian is not keen on a Premier League return (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will take no chances over possibly losing David Luiz and Willian this summer by offering them lucrative new contracts (Daily Mirror)

Matej Vydra has revealed his Czech Republic side are targeting Harry Maguire as England’s weak link – and are also under orders to kick their English opponents (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona and Ajax are reportedly considering an affiliation between the two clubs to give the Spanish side advantage in recruiting their players (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe is reportedly the target of a record transfer bid from Bayern Munich (Daily Mirror)

Ipswich Town have set their sights on a summer move for Tranmere striker James Norwood (Daily Mirror)

England’s latest call-up Callum Hudson-Odoi makes regular visits to his former sixth form and coaches U13s at his old school (The Sun)

Everton will ask for as much as £60m if AC Milan want to sign forward Richarlison (The Sun)

Former Swansea flop Renato Sanches has issued a come-and-get-me plea, revealing he is “not happy” at Bayern (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino’s unwillingness to take the manager’s job at Chelsea or Barcelona will see him remain with Tottenham for at least one more season (Daily Express)

Manchester United are free to chase Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho with no clause in his contract ruling out a move (Daily Express)

The Football Association is planning to make the use of VAR compulsory at all grounds from the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup next season (The Times)

Chelsea’s £9m battle with former boss Antonio Conte over a severance package will get underway on Thursday at a Premier League managers’ arbitration tribunal (The Times)

Manchester City are edging closer to signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez as they line up the Spaniard as Fernandinho’s long-term replacement (Daily Mail)

Chelsea fans are voting with their feet against Maurizio Sarri’s dour reign with hundreds of season-ticket holders selling their seats for their upcoming Premier League matches (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have hit back against Barcelona by charging the Spanish club’s fans £102 for tickets in order to subsidise entry for their own supporters in the Nou Camp (Daily Mail)

Liverpool and England star Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to sign a lucrative multi-million-pound boot deal with Under Armour (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund say Jadon Sancho is going nowhere this summer amid continued links with Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Wilfried Zaha is facing a 6,400-mile round trip to the Ivory Coast for a qualifying dead rubber despite the Crystal Palace winger still recovering from injury (Daily Mail)

Mauro Icardi’s stand-off with Inter Milan is set to end as Argentinian is ready to return to training after a month out (Daily Mail)

Harry Redknapp has defended his role in the huge spending spree which has left Birmingham City facing a potential 12-point deduction (Daily Telegraph)

An investigation into alleged threats made by Willie McKay to Cardiff City has been taken over by the Met Police (Daily Telegraph)

Borussia Dortmund are ready to challenge Bayern Munich in their bid to sign Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea this summer (Daily Telegraph)

Daniel Candeias says every referee has a quiet word with Alfredos Morelos before every Rangers match in an attempt to calm him down (Daily Record)

Potential Celtic managerial target Marco Rose has hinted the time has come for him to move on from Red Bull Salzburg (Daily Record)