Paper Talk: Tottenham resigned to losing key star to Man Utd

Tottenham are resigned to losing a top defensive star to Man Utd this summer, while United are also chasing a prolific LaLiga attacker, according to Thursday’s papers.

KEY TOTTENHAM STAR BOUND FOR MAN UTD

Tottenham are reportedly resigned to losing Toby Alderweireld to Manchester United in the summer for just £26million.

The Red Devils are expected to undergo a defensive revamp this summer, with Belgium star Alderweireld know to be one of their top targets.

The 30-year-old has so far refused to sign a new deal at Spurs, after the club opted to activate a counter-clause that will allow the defender to leave for just £26m within the final two weeks of this summer’s transfer window.

The report in the Daily Mirror claims that United are set to push their way to the front of the queue for the player, with Juventus and Barcelona also said to be keen on his signature.

Spurs are likely to have no option but to sell, with just a year remaining of Alderweireld’s contract, while United are set to offload Eric Bailly to make way for the Belgian.

AND THE REST

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed the Manchester United board he wants to strengthen the club in four key areas in the summer transfer window (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid have made an approach to Mauro Icardi’s representatives following Zinedine Zidane’s surprise return to the Bernabeu (Daily Mirror)

Rafa Benitez will be ordered to sign younger players – if he pens a new deal at Newcastle (Daily Mirror)

Unai Emery says he has nothing but respect for Hatem Ben Arfa after the Rennes midfielder mocked the Arsenal boss following their Europa League last-16 first-leg clash (Daily Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho refused to commit his long-term future to Barcelona after helping them into the Champions League quarter-finals (Daily Mirror)

Paul Pogba has told Manchester United he has no plans to quit in a sensational U-turn from just three months ago (The Sun)

Tottenham face having to decide whether to sell Christian Eriksen this summer to avoid losing him for nothing next year (The Sun)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder – whose goals knocked them out of last season’s Champions League (The Sun)

Manchester United are planning a major £50m overhaul and expansion of their Carrington training base (The Sun)

Claudio Ranieri could offer Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater a chance to resurrect his career at Roma (The Sun)

Gareth Southgate fears the Champions League final will leave his Nations League plans in chaos (The Sun)

Leroy Sane’s mother is obstructing progress on the winger’s talks over a new Manchester City contract (Daily Mail)

David Luiz has revealed he is close to signing a new deal to extend his stay at Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Jarrod Bowen admits he turned down January move to Cardiff after they wanted him to replace Emiliano Sala (Daily Mail)

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be rewarded for his outstanding progress this season with a first England Under-21 call-up (Daily Mail)

Any English club reaching this year’s Champions League final will not be given enough tickets even to satisfy the demands of their season-ticket holders (Daily Mail)

Leicester City paid a huge £9m compensation fee to raid Celtic for Brendan Rodgers and his backroom team (Daily Telegraph)

Julien Stephan, the manager of Rennes, has questioned UEFA’s “bizarre” decision to reduce Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette’s suspension in time for Thursday’s Europa League tie at the Emirates (Daily Telegraph)

Bernardo Silva fears Manchester City drawing Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals because of the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo (The Guardian)

Chelsea are considering complaining to UEFA about the state of the pitch they are expected to play on when they face Dynamo Kiev in the second leg of their Europa League tie (The Times)

Oliver Burke vowed he can be the man to fill Steven Fletcher’s boots for Scotland now that he’s learned how to play the striker’s role (Daily Record)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Graham Rae admitted he’s baffled by the SFA’s decision to announce a kick-off time for their Scottish Cup semi-final a day before talks with the club (Daily Record)

Rangers have appealed the yellow card dished out to Alfredo Morelos for diving against Aberdeen (Daily Record)