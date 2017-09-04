Paper Talk: Man Utd target never wanted move; Spurs star demands new deal

A Tottenham star is being chased by a number of top European sides as contract talks stall, while a Manchester United target had no intention of handing in a transfer request last month, according to Monday’s newspapers.

TOTTENHAM STAR WANTED BY TOP EUROPEAN SIDES

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, whose current contract runs until 2020, has urged the club to hand him an improved deal, insisting a host of other clubs are keen to sign him.

The 28-year-old, who joined Spurs from Atletico Madrid for £11.5million in 2015, has yet to be offered a new deal despite approaches to Tottenham by his father Vic and fellow advisor Stijn Francis.

The Belgium star is keen to sign, particularly after the arrival of Davinson Sanchez in a £35m club record deal to provide competition for his first-team place, according to the report in The Sun.

Francis said: “When you look at Toby’s statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer.

“Seven or eight big European clubs are interested in signing him.

“There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can.

“But these clubs will have to negotiate with Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy.”

Questioned on his future, Alderweireld said: “I leave everything to my father. We will see what happens in the coming months. But of course a great deal has happened recently.

“I am going to progress still further. I can really see myself getting a whole lot better.

“By adapting my game, I have improved every season.”

DIER HAD NO INTENTION OF MAN UTD MOVE

Tottenham’s defensive midfielder Eric Dier insists he had no intention of asking for a transfer request amid summer interest from Manchester United.

Dier had been strongly linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford all summer but when Spurs rebuffed United’s interest, Jose Mourinho’s men turned to Chelsea star Nemanja Matic instead.

When asked about his future, Dier said: “I think it’s best if footballers worry about playing football.

“I take the philosophy that if I worry about the football everything else will take care of itself.”

United’s loss hasn’t exactly been Tottenham’s gain as Dier has started the season a little sluggishly, costing him his England place in Malta, while Matic has been a revelation at Old Trafford.

AND THE REST

‘Fat’ Alexis Sanchez has been slammed by former Chile coach for losing match fitness during his Arsenal transfer saga (The Sun)

Lionel Messi could be set for a shock Barcelona exit with the forward seriously considering his future (The Sun)



Chelsea star Diego Costa is set for a Stamford Bridge return, with possible peace talks in the offing (Daily Star)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain snubbed Chelsea because of Antonio Conte, believes Graeme Souness (Daily Star)

Liverpool stars will be angry with Philippe Coutinho as the Reds should have sold him to Barca, says Souness (Daily Star)



Thomas Lemar would have joined Liverpool or Arsenal if Kylian Mbappe had moved to the Premier League (Daily Star)

Roman Abramovich is demanding answers from Chelsea transfer chiefs about nightmare window (Daily Star)

West Ham confirm they will take legal action against Sporting Lisbon over failed move for William Carvalho (Daily Mail)



Antoine Griezmann was so eager to join Man Utd and could still move to the club in January (Daily Express)

Arsene Wenger has said he will revisit his interest in Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, after confirming Arsenal submitted a late £92m bid for the France international before last month’s deadline (Guardian)

Serie A champions Juventus are lining up a January move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can (Independent)

Ex-Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna is available on a free transfer after being released by Manchester City and has been linked with Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brighton (Croydon Advertiser)