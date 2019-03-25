Tottenham are ready to raid Ajax for a £15million left-back, while Man Utd have stepped up their interest in a Norwich defender, according to Monday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM READY TO SPLASH OUT ON AJAX STAR

Tottenham are reportedly considering a £15million splash on Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico this summer.

The Argentine left-back has been scouted several times by Spurs this season after scoring five goals and providing five assists for the Dutch giants.

And the report in The Sun claims that Ajax are ready to cash in on the 26-year-old, despite the player having two years remaining on his contract.

A potential move for Tagliafico comes as doubts continue over the long-term future of Danny Rose in north London – with the England star in and out of the Spurs team as Mauricio Pochettino alternates between him and Ben Davies.

Tagliafico, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona, only joined Ajax last season in a £3.6m move from Independiente but has made a massive impression this season as the Eredvisie outfit have reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

He has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting left-backs in Europe, shining in Ajax’s stunning 4-1 over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, and when asked about Spurs’ interest on Friday said: “It’s great that they talk about me, because that means things are going well.

“But I can only focus on the present.”

AND THE REST

Liverpool are set to miss out on £70m-rated Ajax sensation Matthijs De Ligt with the Barcelona president flying to Holland to broker a transfer (The Sun)

Liverpool are set to take a £10m loss on flop Naby Keita and will try to ship him back to Germany in the summer (The Sun)

Gary McAllister is recovering after he was battered by a yob in an unprovoked attack (The Sun)

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey is a target for Manchester United, with the 21-year-old having been watched by scouts of the Premier League club (The Sun)

Stockport County have vowed to impose lifetime bans on the two fans who invaded the pitch during their dramatic FA Trophy semi-final with Fylde (The Sun)

Tottenham are ready to reignite their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish (Daily Mirror)

Benfica have fired a warning to Manchester United and Liverpool as interest in boy wonder Joao Felix intensifies (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have launched a “serious approach” for Guingamp forward Marcus Thuram, son of 1998 World Cup winner Lilian (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa are ready for a fire sale in the summer in a bid to clear £250,000 off the books (Daily Star)

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Juventus star Miralem Pjanic could mean Toni Kroos is on his way to Manchester United (Daily Star)

Everton are set to splash the cash this summer with seven players targeted by director of football Marcel Brands (Daily Star)

PSG have reportedly agreed to extend the contract of Thomas Tuchel despite him overseeing the club’s shock loss to Manchester United (Daily Mail)

Zinedine Zidane has shut down Marco Asensio exit talk insisting the Liverpool target is not leaving Real Madrid this summer (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth striker Joshua King has boldly claimed Sergio Ramos is one of the most pleasant defenders in football after the pair faced off in Spain’s victory over Norway on Saturday (Daily Mail)

Cardiff will tell FIFA the deal they struck to buy Emiliano Sala became “null and void” after he died when the club responds to a complaint over their refusal to pay Nantes his £15m transfer fee (Daily Telegraph)

Callum Hudson-Odoi has welcomed the prospect of featuring in both the Uefa Nations League Finals and the Euro U21 Championships in June if he maintains his progress with the England senior side (Daily Telegraph)

Borna Barisic has handed Rangers an injury scare just seven days before the crucial Premiership clash with Celtic (Daily Record)

Alex McLeish pleaded with the Tartan Army not to turn their back on his struggling Scotland side (Scottish Sun)

Jermain Defoe spent his international break taking in Scottish Lowland League football (Scottish Sun)

Mikael Lustig admits he faces a fight to be fit for Celtic’s pivotal Premiership clash with Rangers (Daily Record)