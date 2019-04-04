Tottenham are considering making a move for a young Celta Vigo goalscoring sensation, while West Ham are ready to take advantage of Fulham’s relegation, according to Thursday’s European papers.

TOTTENHAM READY TO MOVE FOR CELTA VIGO YOUNGSTER

Tottenham are reportedly considering a move for Celta Vigo teenager Yago de Santiago this summer.

The 16-year-old has hit 11 goals in 25 games for Celta’s youth sides this season, prompting Spurs to look at the youngster, according to the Daily Mail.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is fully expected to strengthen a squad that has been stretched this season after the club’s failure to bring in a single player in the last two transfer windows.

Tottenham were firmly in the title race until a big drop off in form over the last two months, although they did return to winning ways to christen their new stadium with a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Santiago is regarded very much as one for the future and would straight into the club’s Under-18 squad, while Spurs continue to be linked with several big names as they look to buck their recent trend and splash the cash this summer.

AND THE REST

Manchester City have added Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri to their list of potential targets for the summer (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are unlikely to sell all their tickets for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton (Daily Mail)

Manchester United’s pre-match sleep was disrupted on Tuesday afternoon when the hotel fire alarm went off – twice (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid want any potential suitors to meet Raphael Varane’s £429m release fee or they will not sell this summer (The Sun)

Bournemouth have hit a deadlock in talks to extend the contract of Scotland defender Ryan Fraser with Arsenal tracking the player (The Sun)

West Ham and Leicester are monitoring Colchester youngster Noah Chilvers (The Sun)

Andre Schurrle will become the first casualty of Fulham’s relegation by being sent back to Borussia Dortmund a year early (The Sun)

Swansea defender Ben Cabango is attracting interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg (The Sun)

Fulham are resigned to losing prize asset Ryan Sessegnon now they have been relegated from the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

Theo Walcott could be a high-profile victim of Everton’s new focus on youth in the transfer market (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger has made the startling admission that the pressure of managing Arsenal was beginning to have an impact on his health (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has admitted he could leave the club this summer, sparking fears for Manchester United that David de Gea could be a transfer target (Daily Express)

West Ham are reportedly preparing to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham with relegation expected to result in several players leaving the club (Daily Express)

Leandro Trossard of Genk and Boca Juniors ace Cristian Pavon are on Arsenal’s summer wishlist (Daily Express)

Roman Abramovich is no longer paying up front for his £1m-a-year corporate boxes at Chelsea as he continues to miss every game at Stamford Bridge following his visa row with the Government (Daily Telegraph)

Rangers flop Fabio Cardoso is set to return to Benfica this summer, according to reports (Scottish Sun)