Paper Talk: Tottenham to make summer striker swoop

Tottenham are ready to make a summer move for a La Liga striker, while Arsenal are eyeing a Crystal Palace star as their new right-back, according to Sunday’s papers.

TOTTENHAM TURN ATTENTIONS TO LA LIGA ATTACKER

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly lining up a move for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez, as he prepares to finally re-enter the transfer market this summer.

Spurs have not bought a single player in the last two transfer windows, but Pochettino is expected to be handed funds to significantly improve his squad at the end of the season.

Gomez had been strongly linked with a move to West Ham in January, but the Hammers pulled out of a potential £44.5million deal for the Uruguay international because of his wage demands.

The Sunday Mirror, however, claims that Spurs will move for Gomez to provide a quality back up for Harry Kane, or even a strike partner if Pochettino opts to change his formation in certain games.

Ajax are blocking Arsenal’s bid to install Marc Overmars as their technical director (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal are set to offer Rob Holding a new deal despite his long-term injury (Sunday Mirror)

Sir Alex Ferguson would give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the Manchester United job now (Sunday Mirror)

Kevin De Bruyne has set his sights on winning the quadruple (Sunday Mirror)

Dirk Kuyt has revealed how former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard has inspired him to become a manager (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal head the chase for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Sun on Sunday)

Watford are returning to South America – with Corinthians striker Gustavo high on their hit list (Sunday Mirror)

Joe Hart may be given a shock MLS lifeline to end his Burnley misery (Sun on Sunday)

Ed Woodward was given a near 60 percent pay rise to more than £4m by Manchester United last season (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City believe Leroy Sane will commit to a near double-your-money £120,000-a-week contract before the summer (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea expect to be held to ransom this summer as they plan a £200m splurge to get ahead of their looming transfer ban (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is likely to be sacked if the club are heavily defeated by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final (Mail on Sunday)

Fulham fear a mass exodus of talent if they cannot escape relegation from the Premier League (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester City have drawn up a two-man shortlist of Brendan Rodgers and Rafa Benitez to replace Claude Puel (Sunday Times)

Anxious Arsenal fans have been asked to show more patience with new head coach Unai Emery by Granit Xhaka (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea have talked to Gianfranco Zola about taking on the position of interim manager, as the club considers short and long-term options to replace Maurizio Sarri (Sunday Times)

Mauricio Pochettino is almost certain to face a Football Association charge after Tottenham’s loss at Burnley (Sunday Times)

Swansea midfielder George Byers says he would jump at the chance to join Rangers if his boyhood heroes tried to sign him (Sunday Mail)

Defiant Steven Davis last night claimed Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was wrong to write off the title race and warned: It’s not over (Sunday Mail)

Plans to introduce Celtic and Rangers colt teams into League Two have been bombed out again (Sunday Mail)