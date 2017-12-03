Paper Talk: Man Utd told to pay £50m for Rose; Palace open door to Trapp

Tottenham have named their price for a long-term Manchester United target, while Liverpool want to make a Borussia Dortmund star their marquee signing in 2018, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

TOTTENHAM NAME THEIR PRICE FOR MAN UTD TARGET

Tottenham have reportedly put a £50million January price tag on Manchester United target Danny Rose.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have ordered his scouts to start the hunt for a replacement left-back after deciding that he will let the England star leave, according to the report in the Sunday Mirror.

The Argentinean only wants players at the club who are fully committed to the cause and he believes the former Leeds youngster favours a return north – as Kyle Walker did when he moved to Man City in the summer.

Rose, who earns around £65,000-a-week, angered Spurs chiefs earlier in the season when he stated that the club’s top stars deserved to be paid more and that he probably only had one more big contract left in him.

As far as Pochettino was concerned that was very much a come and get me plea to United, who have been trailing the 27-year-old for some time.

United defender Luke Shaw, who enjoyed an excellent relationship with Pochettino at Southampton, has been mentioned as one alternative for Tottenham, who are also big fans of Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are ready to shelve their Gareth Bale transfer plans unless Real Madrid halve their valuation (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hopes to make Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang his next marquee signing (Sunday Express)

Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City target Leon Goretzka has been offered a record-breaking new Schalke deal worth more than £150,000 a week (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has escaped FA punishment for wishing injury on his Manchester City rivals (Sunday Mirror)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce is eyeing the January signings of Steven N’Zonzi and Troy Deeney (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City are ready to refuse all loan offers for young star Phil Foden in January (Sunday Mirror)

Rangers look set to be frustrated in their move to sign Scott McTominay on loan with Jose Mourinho saying the midfielder has a role to play at Old Trafford (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham have more than doubled the projected cost of their new stadium to £1bn (Mail on Sunday)

Joe Hart’s England spot is under threat at struggling West Ham, admits David Moyes (Mail on Sunday)

West Brom forward Tyler Roberts, who is on loan at Walsall, is out of contract in the summer and French club Marseille are interested in the 18-year-old (Mail on Sunday)

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has made signing a striker in January ‘a priority’ (Mail on Sunday)

Raheem Sterling is set to earn a new £300,000-per-week deal at Manchester City, while the club is also keen to offer Fabian Delph fresh terms (Sun on Sunday)

Stockholm is set to beat off competition from Cardiff to replace Brussels on the list of host cities for Euro 2020 (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea will let Thibaut Courtois leave for free in 2019 than sell to Real Madrid for a big fee next year (Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson wants to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp (Sun on Sunday)

Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua are set to offer Aleksandar Mitrovic an escape from Newcastle (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Gareth Bale have been dashed, with Real Madrid needing him to save their season (Sun on Sunday)

Everton are keen on young Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha (Sun on Sunday)

Derby striker Chris Martin is at the top of Wolves’ January list of transfer targets (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United are unhappy with the amount of playing time defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is receiving on loan at Crystal Palace (Sun on Sunday)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be welcome back at Borussia Dortmund if he fails to establish himself at Manchester United (Daily Star on Sunday)

Manchester City have not given up hope of signing West Brom defender Jonny Evans (Sunday Express)

Toby Alderweireld says there is no date set for his return from injury because he is at risk of a relapse (Sunday Times)

Rangers will step up their bid to prise boss Derek McInnes away from Aberdeen this week (Sunday Times)