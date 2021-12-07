Newcastle United are ready to turn to the Championship for the first signing of their new era, while Leeds United are now vying for a former Arsenal star – all according to Tuesday’s transfer gossip.

TYRESE CAMPBELL TO BE FIRST SAUDI SIGNING FOR NEWCASTLE

Newcastle want to make Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell their first signing of the Saudi era for £20m.

Campbell, who turns 22 later this month, has scored twice in eight Championship appearances this season. A former Manchester City youth player, he is now attracting interest from the top flight.

According to The Sun, Eddie Howe wants to take Campbell to Tyneside in January. If they get the deal done early enough, he could be the first signing the club make since their Saudi-backed takeover.

Howe has reportedly been a fan of Campbell ever since he was in charge of Bournemouth. He was never able to take him to the South Coast but now finds himself at a club capable of affording practically anyone.

Newcastle’s challenge will be convincing top targets to join them while in a relegation battle. Therefore, they may have to look for smaller deals for players who could grow with them, like Campbell.

After an injury-hit 2020-21 season, Campbell is getting back into a rhythm and will be keen to keep making progress.

He may be able to do so at a higher level than he is now, although he may not be the dream signing Newcastle would have been hoping for to kickstart their new era.

That said, it would be a statement for them to splash out £20m on any player. Therefore, they are ready to try and get Campbell’s signature on the dotted line.

LEEDS JOIN RAMSEY RACE

Leeds United have joined the race for Juventus and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are currently in pole position to sign Manchester United target Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach. (Fussball Transfers)

Leicester City have been scouting Juventus duo Adrien Rabiot, who plays in midfield, and Federico Bernardeschi, who is a winger. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are also keen to sign France international Rabiot. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Manchester United are battling Newcastle for the signature of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele. (Mundo Deportivo)

Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi insists he is happy at the club despite links with Arsenal. (The Sun)

Lokomotiv Moscow will hold talks over the future of Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin due to the exit of Ralf Rangnick – who helped sign him – to Manchester United. (Football.London)

Bournemouth want to take Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan to the Championship. (Bournemouth Echo)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Ajax are showing an interest in Tottenham misfit Steven Bergwijn. (The Times)

In addition, Brighton could take Spurs defender Joe Rodon to reunite him with former Swansea coach Graham Potter. (The Times)

But Newcastle and West Ham are also showing an interest in Wales international Rodon. (Ekrem Konur)

Diogo Dalot will “give everything” to fight for his place at Man Utd despite links with a move away. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is in advanced talks over joining Barcelona in 2022. (El Nacional)

Newcastle are trying to tempt Burnley centre-back pair James Tarkowski and Ben Mee to join them by doubling their salaries. (Daily Mirror)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to remain with AC Milan for the rest of his career. (Daily Star)

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is coming under question from Lionel Messi over his tactics. (L’Equipe)