Paper Talk: Proactive Tottenham already planning impressive 2022 signing

Tottenham are already looking into one bargain signing for next summer, while details have emerged of three player exits from Manchester United that collapsed for various reasons on deadline day – all in Wednesday’s transfer gossip roundup in Paper Talk.

SPURS SET SIGHTS ON KESSIE DEAL

Tottenham are already planning for next summer’s transfer window, when they may try to sign Franck Kessie as a free agent after his AC Milan contract expires.

That’s according to Football.London, who explain that Tottenham may make a move for Kessie in 2022.

Tottenham sealed the signings of Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil, Emerson Royal and Pape Matar Sarr this summer. The latter is on loan at Metz for the season, but the rest will bolster Nuno Espirito Santo’s ranks immediately.

Sarr plays in midfield, which is an area Tottenham otherwise failed to strengthen.

They allowed Moussa Sissoko to leave for Watford in August, while they also looked for a solution for Tanguy Ndombele. The club record signing is yet to play a part under new boss Nuno.

However, no proposals arrived that Spurs deemed acceptable, leaving them stuck with an unwanted player. They will hope to resolve the situation in future.

Their attention is already turning to next summer, though, thanks to a potential opportunity in the transfer market. According to Football.London, they are still looking into a deal for Milan star Kessie.

The Ivory Coast international has been with Milan since 2017, when he joined from Atalanta. Just one year remains on his original contract and Tottenham are aware of the situation.

There were fears that Milan may sell him in the final week of the transfer window, but it never came to be. Therefore, Spurs still have a chance of executing their plan successfully by acquiring Kessie on a free next summer.

By then, he will be 25 years old, entering the prime years of his career. Spurs want to ensure he spends them in north London.

A recent report from Tuttosport indicated that Milan’s activity this summer pointed to their preparations for the departure of Kessie. The Rossoneri brought in Yacine Adli and Tiemoue Bakayoko before the deadline after also making Sandro Tonali’s transfer from Brescia permanent.

Thus, it seems Milan are expecting Kessie to leave, in which case Tottenham could try to sign him.

TRIPLE MAN UTD EXIT DENIED

Anthony Martial turned down the opportunity to join Lyon from Manchester United on deadline day. (L’Equipe)

The French side also tried to take Eric Bailly on loan from United, but it was “too complex” to complete in time. (Foot Mercato)

Meanwhile, Donny van de Beek wanted to leave Man Utd for Everton on loan, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked the move. (AD)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has held showdown talks with Mikel Arteta, who tried to reassure him he is part of his Arsenal plans. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid made a late bid of €220m for Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, but were unsuccessful. (Goal)

Tottenham Hotspur never increased their £30m offer for Adama Traore, despite Wolves wanting £50m to consider a sale. (The Athletic)

Arsenal director Edu forced Willian to agree to not joining another English or European club before terminating his contract. (Daily Mirror)

LIVERPOOL EFFORTS TO OFFLOAD FLOP FAIL

Liverpool spent all of deadline day trying to offload Loris Karius, but they were unable to. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United saw a bid of €21m rejected by Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier. As a result, they opted to keep Diogo Dalot. (Sport1)

Alexandre Lacazette will walk away from Arsenal as a free agent in 2022 after they received no concrete offers for the striker. (Football.London)

Man Utd have asked the Premier League if they can give Cristiano Ronaldo the number seven shirt, currently worn by Edinson Cavani. (The Sun)

After missing out on Renato Sanches, Wolves tried to sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille, but failed. (The Athletic)

Wolves also missed out on Kieffer Moore due to not wanting to pay more than £7m. Cardiff City’s asking price was £12m. (Daily Telegraph)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Talks between Newcastle and Leicester over the transfer of Hamza Choudhury on deadline day broke down. (Sky Sports)

West Ham were not willing to pay £25m for Jesse Lingard despite wanting last season’s loanee back from Man Utd. (TalkSport)

Jerome Boateng is set to complete a move to Lyon as a free agent today. (Fabrizio Romano)

Porto refused to sell Luis Diaz to Everton on deadline day for anything less than his €80m release clause, which was never met. (Record)

Parma forward Yann Karamoh agreed to join Sheffield United on deadline day but could not get a work permit. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Brentford may return for Standard Liege right-back Hugo Siquet in January after failing to sign him in the summer. (Sacha Tovalieri)