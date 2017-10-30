Paper Talk: Prem trio eye England U-20 defender; three-way Carrick battle

A Manchester United stalwart is attracting interest from three clubs, while Arsenal have been told to forget about signing an attacking target, all in Monday’s papers.

TRIO TARGET MOVE FOR MAN UTD MIDFIELDER

Aston Villa, West Brom and Leicester are all reportedly keeping an eye on Manchester United captain Michael Carrick.

The 36-year-old has struggled to make an impact in his final season a Old Trafford, making only one appearance so far in the Carabao Cup against Burton.

The former England star, who has played almost 400 games for the club since joining from Tottenham for £18million in 2006, is reported to have been struggling with dizziness, which first occurred against Burton but has since resurfaced in training.

However, Carrick is expected to return to full fitness next week and the report in the Daily Mirror claims that the veteran has not thought about leaving the club, despite his limited chances this term.

That has not stopped Villa, West Brom and Leicester, however, in showing an interest in the midfielder when he returns to fitness.

Indeed Carrick is unlikely to get a look in once Paul Pogba and Marouane Fellaini recover from their own injury issues, particularly given the form on Nemanja Matic in Carrick’s preferred holding role.

Ander Herrera is also another option in United’s engine room, while youngster Scott McTominay has also impressed United chief Jose Mourinho of late.

AND THE REST

Liverpool’s chances of signing Iker Casillas are rated as “crazy” by the former Real Madrid ‘keeper’s agent (The Sun)

Arsenal have been told they have missed their chance to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar (The Sun)

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a ban after footage emerged of him scraping a hand across a Girona player’s face (The Sun)

Arsenal will offer 18-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah a new five-year contract that will take his weekly pay from £2,000 to £15,000 (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal can end Manchester City’s unbeaten run (Daily Mirror)

Kevin De Bruyne believes it is harder for Manchester City to go a season unbeaten than it was for Arsenal’s invincibles (Daily Mirror)

Harry Kane is determined to play for Tottenham against Real Madrid but Mauricio Pochettino is being cautious (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte insists Chelsea’s U17 England World Cup winners will get first-team opportunities in the future (Daily Mirror)

QPR head a host of Sky Bet Championship sides chasing Motherwell striker Louis Moult (Daily Mirror)

Former Watford boss Walter Mazzarri is in the running to take over as Torino manager (Daily Mirror)

England U20 star Callum Brittain is a target for Tottenham, Bournemouth and Southampton, who have all watched the MK Dons defender in recent weeks (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City believe they can sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco, despite the 25-year-old recently signing a long-term contract at the Bernabeu (Daily Express)

Alan Pardew has been in contact with Rangers over the managerial vacancy at Ibrox (Daily Express)

Paris Saint-Germain could step in and sign Alexis Sanchez in January with chief rivals Manchester City set to wait until the summer to make their move for the Arsenal playmaker (Daily Express)

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson faces the axe if his side fail to beat Bolton at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday (Daily Star)

West Ham’s Mark Noble has slammed Yohan Cabaye’s “attitude problem” after their angry bust-up (Daily Star)

Watford striker Troy Deeney could find out shortly whether he will face FA disciplinary action for grabbing Stoke’s Joe Allen by the neck on Saturday (Daily Star)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed Anthony Joshua as the “people’s champion” but says he needs to be less modest (Daily Mail)

Michail Antonio was told by Slaven Bilic he let down his West ham team-mates after drawing to Crystal Palace (Daily Mail)

Jamie Redknapp, Martin Keown and Chris Sutton want England’s U17s to train with the seniors (Daily Mail)