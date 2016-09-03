Paper Talk: Two Bentekes at Palace; WBA in for ex-Liverpool man

West Brom have offered a trial to former Liverpool midfielder and free agent Momo Sissoko, while Crystal Palace have brought in Christian Benteke’s brother, Jonathan, according to Saturday’s papers.

WEST BROM TO GIVE SISSOKO A CHANCE

Former Liverpool and Juventus star Momo Sissoko, 31, set to appear for West Brom in a friendly against Delhi Dynamos on Saturday, ahead of a possible move to the club.

The Mali international can move outside the transfer window as he is an unattached free agent after leaving Shanghai Shenua.

The 31-year-old is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, claims the report in the Daily Mail.

The Baggies want a look at Sissoko and are understood to have included him in an Albion XI for the clash with Gianluca Zambrotta’s side at The Hawthorns.

Sissoko won the FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield and the La Liga title at Valencia before then.

The former Mali international was also part of the Paris Saint-Germain team to clinch the 2013 Ligue 1 crown.

He has been training with Nancy and working with a personal trainer during pre-season, drawing interest from Montpellier and Marseille in France.

Sissoko, however, has eyes on a Premier League return, with Hull City and Sunderland also thought to have discussed signing him with his representatives, Invest Sports Management.

BENTEKE BROTHER JOINS CHRISTIAN AT PALACE

Christian Benteke’s brother Jonathan has joined him at Crystal Palace, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The 25-year-old’s brother, 21, who is also a striker, has been added to the Eagles’ development squad after leaving Belgian side Zulte Waregem.

They mutually agreed to terminate his contract in the summer, although his former club want a fee of £85,000 to compensate them for money invested in the player.

He is also a striker, like his brother, but managed just two goals in 17 games last season and has not been registered in Palace’s 25-man Premier League squad.

The older Benteke is yet to score in two games since moving to Selhurst Park, but is continuing to work on his fitness after a disrupted preseason.

AND THE REST

Crystal Palace are exploring the possibility of signing free agent and former Arsenal star Mathieu Flamini (The Guardian)

Hull City midfielder James Weir has opened up on his decision to leave Manchester United and admits he needed first team football (Daily Express)

Newcastle could still sell Cheick Tiote even though the player failed to secure his exit on Deadline Day with a shock move to the Qatar Super League on the cards (Daily Express)

Axel Witsel has bemoaned his failed transfer from Zenit St Petersburg to Juventus having rejected Everton’s approach last month (Daily Express)

Swansea City missed out on the chance to sign 22-year-old defender John Stones from Barnsley, three years before he made a £50m move to Manchester City from Everton (Wales Online)

New Arsenal signing Lucas Perez has revealed Arsene Wenger wanted him in January (Daily Express)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has opened up about his own qualities….”I’m not saying I am the world’s best but I’m quite good” (Daily Mail)

Stoke boss Mark Hughes will have another chance to sign West Brom striker Saido Berahino, 23, in January or next summer, says chairman Peter Coates (Stoke Sentinel)

Sam Allardyce said he would have won the double at Real Madrid… now he has the chance to prove he’s as good as he says he is (Daily Mail)

Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 26, might have left it too late to revive his career at his new club Nice, says former France striker Christophe Dugarry (BeIn Sports)

Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu, 27, turned down “silly-money offers” to join West Brom on a free transfer on Wednesday (The Times)

Olivier Giroud, 29 says he has “no problem” with manager Arsene Wenger’s decision to leave him out of the starting line-up for Arsenal’s opening three league games (London Evening Standard)

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal was overlooked by Belgium after a ‘boring’ job pitch (Daily Mail)

Mike Phelan is set to be named Hull’s permanent boss next week (The Sun)

Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe says pal Jack Wilshere he called ‘goofy little boy’ will prove his worth on loan (The Sun)

Former Southampton £15m record signing Dani Osvaldo has snubbed a £1.25m-a-year Chievo contract to become a rock star (The Sun)

Manchester United striker Andreas Pereira, on loan at Granada, has criticised former boss Louis van Gaal for being dishonest and admits the atmosphere under Jose Mourinho has changed for the better (The Sun)

John Stones admits recent dark times have provided him with the strength to develop into one of the world’s best defenders (Daily Star)

New Nice striker Mario Balotelli says physical problems were the cause of his Liverpool nightmare (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have been backed to show no fear by former Chelsea star Florent Malouda (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere made his Bournemouth loan move after advice from David Beckham over the phone (Daily Mirror)

Jurgen Klopp admits he has ‘fallen in love’ with Liverpool, Anfield and the club’s fans (Daily Mirror)

Zenit St Petersburg have been offered £5.73m to change their name to ‘Zenit Burger King’ (Daily Mirror)

Agent Mino Raiola made 30m euros (£25.17m) from the summer transfers of his players Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester United – more than Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo makes in a year (AS)